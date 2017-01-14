Holmes, Atkins lead No. 16 Texas women past No. 18 WV 73-63 (Jan 14, 2017)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Joyner Holmes and Ariel Atkins scored 15 points apiece and No. 16 Texas took control in the second quarter en route to a 73-63 win over West Virginia on Saturday.

The Longhorns (12-4) have won 10 straight and are 6-0 in the Big 12 for the first time ever despite missing all 10 3-point attempts.

The Mountaineers led 17-16 after one quarter but the Longhorns scored the first 12 points of the second and led 34-20 before Lanay Montgomery made a layup with 1:31 left before halftime. West Virginia missed its first nine shots and finished 2 of 12 with six turnovers to trail 34-25 at the half.

The Longhorns made 9 of 14 shots and 7 of 10 free throws in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 59-41.

West Virginia (14-4, 2-4), which trailed by 22 early in the fourth quarter, had a 12-0 run to close within 68-60 with 2:06 left but could get no closer.

Teana Muldrow had 22 points and Tynice 14 for West Virginia, which had 21 turnovers Texas turned into 30 points. Montgomery had 12 points and 14 rebounds.