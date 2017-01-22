Hines-Allen scores 27, No. 9 Louisville tops No. 23 USF (Jan 22, 2017)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Myisha Hines-Allen scored 27 points and added 12 rebounds as No. 9 Louisville beat No. 23 South Florida 66-52 on Sunday.

Asia Durr had 13 points for Louisville (18-4). The Cardinals got limited playing time from starters Briahanna Jackson (23 minutes, five points) and Cortnee Walton (16 minutes, two points) due to foul troubles, while Mariya Moore was held to five points.

South Florida (15-3) got 14 points from Laia Flores and Ariadna Pujol. Kitija Laksa, averaging 19.9 points, finished with five.

Louisville took a 54-37 advantage after three, a quarter where Hines-Allen picked up nine points.

Flores’ layup got South Florida within 56-46 with 5 minutes to play.

Hines-Allen had 14 points to help the Cardinals go up 38-25 at halftime. Moore made her lone basket of the first half with 3 minutes left in the second quarter to put Louisville up 34-20.

Moore is averaging 12.8 points.

Louisville scored the first nine points en route to a 17-13 lead after the opening period.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Louisville: The Cardinals should stay in the Top-10 after improving to 4-4 this season against Top-25 opponents. Louisville is also 3-0 in games with teams that received votes in the AP poll.

South Florida: The Bulls’ time in the Top-25 may be in jeopardy. South Florida has lost both its game against Top-10 teams this season, with the other being a 102-37 setback Jan. 10 at No. 1 Connecticut.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: Durr extended her streak of making a 3-pointer to 25 consecutive games on the game’s first shot. It is the longest active run by an ACC player.

South Florida: The Bulls had a 14-game home winning streak end. The run started following a Jan. 10, 2016 loss to UConn.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Plays the second of three consecutive road games Thursday night at Clemson.

South Florida: Starts a two-game road trip Wednesday night at SMU.