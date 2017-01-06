Hayes, Motley help No. 14 Miami women edge NC State 67-64 (Jan 5, 2017)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Keyona Hayes had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Adrienne Motley had had 16 points to eclipse 1,600 for her career and No. 14 Miami held off North Carolina State 67-64 on Thursday night.

North Carolina State used a 9-0 midway through the fourth quarter to get within 61-59 and tied the game at 62 on a layup by Dominique Wilson after a Miami turnover. Laura Cornelius answered with a layup at 1:17 and she made a free throw at 22 seconds before the Wolfpack got a layup at 17 seconds to make it 65-64.

Hayes missed two free throws with 9.6 seconds left but the Hurricanes rebounded the second miss, sending Motley to the line with 6.4 remaining. After she made both free throws, NC State couldn’t get up a final shot.

Miami (13-2, 2-1 ACC) was just 5 of 9 from the line with six turnovers in the fourth quarter.

The Wolfpack (12-4, 2-1), which beat No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 6 Florida State in its last two games, got 17 points from Jennifer Mathurin and 16 from Miah Spencer.