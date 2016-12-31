Gulich, No. 22 Oregon St. women past Washington State, 80-58 (Dec 30, 2016)

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Marie Gulich had career highs of 27 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 22 Oregon State beat Washington State 80-58 on Friday night.

Gulich made 12 of 15 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Kat Tudor had 11 points and Katie McWilliams scored 10 for Oregon State, which has won seven in a row against the Cougars and nine straight overall.

The Beavers (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12) scored 12 straight over a seven-minute stretch to open up a 33-23 lead late in the first half and led the rest of the way. The Cougars scored 29 points in the third – their highest scoring quarter ever – to make it 60-54, but made just 2 of 15 from the field and scored four points in the fourth – the school record for fewest points in a quarter.

Ivana Kmetovska and Chanelle Molina had 11 points apiece for WSU (5-8, 0-2).

Oregon State shot 49 percent and outrebounded the Cougars 48-33.