Freshman helps No. 25 Kansas State women beat Texas Tech (Jan 7, 2017)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Freshman Eternati Willock scored nine of her season-high 13 points in the first half when No. 25 Kansas State took a 10-point lead and the Wildcats beat Texas Tech 68-54 on Saturday night.

Willock was 5-of-11 shooting with eight rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench. Kindred Wesemann added 11 points with Peyton Williams, Kaylee Page and Breanna Lewis adding 10 each, along with 11 rebounds from Lewis.

Page gave Kansas State a 23-20 lead with a layup and 3-pointer in the second quarter and the Wildcats finished the half on a seven-point run. The lead fluctuated between seven and 10 points until the Wildcats used a 5-0 spurt for a 13-point edge with 6 1/2 minutes left, a double-figure lead they would extend to 16 in the final minute.

Arella Guirantes scored 10 points to lead the Lady Raiders (10-5, 2-2).