Anigwe has 29 points and No. 24 Cal women end losing streak (Jan 13, 2017)
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) Kristine Anigwe scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 24 California to a 65-53 victory over Colorado on Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
Anigwe made all 11 of her free throws and scored 10 of the Golden Bears’ 16 fourth-quarter points in posting her 12th double-double this season. Courtney Range added 10 points while Mikayla Cowling had nine assists and Penina Davidson six blocks.
Colorado (11-5, 1-4 Pac-12) led from midway of the first quarter until Thomas tied the game with a bucket early in the third. Cowling’s 3-pointer at the end of the third gave Cal the lead for good.
Anigwe’s jumper put the Bears (14-3, 2-3) up 58-48 with five minutes left. The Buffaloes got within 58-53 before Anigwe scored the next four points and Range added a 3-pointer.
Alexis Robinson scored 18 points, Kennedy Leonard 13 and Haley Smith 10 for Colorado.