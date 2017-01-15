3 reach 20 points, No. 20 S Florida women whip East Carolina (Jan 14, 2017)
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Ariadna Pujol scored 23 points, Kitija Laksa and Maria Jespersen added 20 apiece and No. 20 South Florida rolled to a 79-48 win over East Carolina on Saturday night.
The Bulls (14-2, 3-1 American) shot 51 percent (27 of 53), including 9 of 20 from 3-point range, and made 16 of 19 free throws to bounce back from a 65-point loss to No. 1 UConn on Tuesday.
The Bulls had a 7-0 burst in the second quarter to get the lead to double figures after leading 15-14 at the end of one and Laksa scored the last five points before halftime for a 35-22 lead. Laksa had 14 points and Pujol 12 in the first half.
A 15-0 run in the third quarter, when South Florida had a 25-13 advantage, broke it open.
Kristen Gaffney had 13 points to lead the Pirates (10-8, 1-4), who went 1 of 9 behind the arc and shot 33 percent (21 of 64) overall.