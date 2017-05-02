WNBA set to stream 20 games a season on Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) The WNBA will stream 20 games a year over the next few seasons on Twitter in a deal announced Monday night.

”We are thrilled to bring live WNBA games to Twitter, which will allow us to further showcase our league to a global audience,” WNBA President Lisa Borders said. ”This partnership displays Twitter’s extraordinary commitment to women’s sports and the rising popularity of our athletes and our game.”

It’s the first women’s sport to be live-streamed on Twitter. The inaugural game will be the Dallas Wings against the Phoenix Mercury on May 14.

”We are excited to help extend the reach of women’s sports around the world by collaborating further with the NBA to be the home of weekly live WNBA games for the next three seasons,” Twitter Chief Operating Officer Anthony Noto said.

”The growing women’s basketball fanbase will be able to turn to Twitter to watch free games side by side with the real-time conversation.”

The agreement also includes the WNBA joining Twitter’s Amplify program, which will include 40 highlight packages per week being featured across Twitter.

Streaming games on Twitter isn’t the only growth the WNBA is seeing this season. More games will be televised locally than last year.

The WNBA regular season tips off May 13 and runs through Sept. 3.