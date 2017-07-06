WNBA Capsules

PHOENIX (AP) Brittney Griner scored 30 points for her third 30-plus game of the season and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 88-80 on Wednesday night.

Griner also had 14 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season.

Diana Taurasi made her second basket of the game with 5:26 left to extend Phoenix’s lead to 74-67 and she hit a 3-pointer on the Mercury’s next possession for a 10-point advantage. After Washington pulled to 83-78 on Ivory Latta’s 3-point play, Taurasi hit another 3 with 39.4 seconds left to seal it.

Camille Little added 14 points, and Taurasi finished with 12 for Phoenix (8-6).

Little and Griner combined to score 23 of Phoenix’s 44 first-half points as the Mercury built a five-point lead. Little’s steal and fast-break basket gave Phoenix an 11-point lead early in the third quarter, and Griner beat the shot clock on a lob from Leilani Mitchell for a 72-65 lead.

Elena Delle Donne scored 15 points, and Latta added 13 for Washington (10-7).

SUN 89, STARTS 56

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, eight rebounds and a career-high seven steals to help Connecticut rout San Antonio.

Courtney Williams led the Sun (9-7) with 17 points and Jasmine Thomas reached 700 assists for her career.

Williams scored 13 points in the first half to help Connecticut build a 40-24 lead. Alyssa Thomas had seven points, six rebounds, five assists, and five steals before halftime.

Kayla McBride scored 12 points on 3-of-12 shooting for San Antonio (1-15). Kelsey Plum and Sydney Colson each added 11 points. Moriah Jefferson had a head injury in the first half and did not return.

The Stars shot just 34 percent, turned it over 18 times and were outrebounded 44-31.

WINGS 94, DREAM 84

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 21 points and had seven assists, Allisha Gray added 20 points, and the Wings beat the Dream.

Atlanta trailed by 10 points early in the fourth quarter but pulled to 86-82 with 1:28 left on Brittney Sykes’ 3-pointer. Gray answered with Dallas’ first four-point play of the season for an eight-point lead.

Glory Johnson had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Karima Christmas-Kelly added 11 points for Dallas (9-9). Courtney Paris played six minutes in her first action since injuring a knee on May 25 and scored four points. Coach Fred Williams returned after missing two games for health reasons.

Tiffany Hayes scored 16 points and Sykes added 15 for Atlanta (6-8). Jordan Hooper chipped in 13 points, and Damiris Dantas and Elizabeth Williams each had 10. Sancho Lyttle played just 11 minutes after injuring her nose.