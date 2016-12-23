Thursday’s Sports in Brief

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Duke suspended Grayson Allen indefinitely from the team, one day after he was caught tripping an opponent for the third time in a year.

In a brief statement announcing the suspension, coach Mike Krzyzewski said the program ”needed to take further steps regarding his actions that do not meet the standards of Duke basketball.”

Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford issued a statement supporting the move, calling sportsmanship ”one of the core values of our league” and adding that the suspension ”demonstrates adherence to this important principle.”

HOCKEY

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Jaromir Jagr moved into sole possession of second place on the NHL career scoring list when the Florida Panthers forward got an assist in the third period of a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Jagr got point No. 1,888 to break a tie with Mark Messier. Aleksander Barkov was credited with the goal that deflected off the 44-year-old Czech star.

Only Wayne Gretzky, with 2,857 points, has more than Jagr. In a video, Gretzky offered congratulations. The game was stopped for a celebration, and Jagr came onto the ice to accept a commemorative golden stick from the Panthers.

TORONTO (AP) – David Legwand announced his retirement, ending a 16-year NHL career that began as the Nashville Predators’ first draft pick.

The 36-year-old Legwand had 228 goals and 390 assists in 1,136 career regular-season games with Nashville, Detroit, Ottawa and Buffalo. He is Nashville’s career leader in goals (210), assists (356), points (566), game-winning goals (41) and games (956). He had five goals and nine assists in 79 games last season for Buffalo.

CHICAGO (AP) – The Chicago Blackhawks placed center Artem Anisimov on injured reserve and recalled forward Tanner Kero from Rockford of the American Hockey League.

Anisimov has missed Chicago’s last two games with an upper-body injury. The IR designation is retroactive to last Sunday.

The 28-year-old Anisimov has 14 goals and 13 assists in 32 games this season.

BASEBALL

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Indians swung for the free-agent fences and connected: Edwin Encarnacion is set to join the AL champions.

Capping a year in which they came within one victory of winning the World Series for the first time since 1948, the Indians agreed to terms with the veteran slugger on a $60 million, three-year contract. The deal includes a club option for 2020 that, if exercised, would make it worth $80 million over four years.

The agreement is contingent upon Encarnacion passing a physical, two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not made an announcement.

One of baseball’s most feared power hitters, Encarnacion had 42 home runs and 127 RBIs last season for the Toronto Blue Jays, who lost to Cleveland in the AL Championship Series.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A person with knowledge of the deal said pitcher Ivan Nova and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a $26 million, three-year contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

Pittsburgh acquired Nova from the New York Yankees at the Aug. 1 trade deadline. Though the Pirates faded down the stretch, Nova appeared rejuvenated while working with pitching coach Ray Searage. Nova went 5-2 with a 3.06 ERA in 11 starts for Pittsburgh, a significant improvement over his 7-6 record and 4.90 ERA in 21 starts with New York.

SOCCER

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Forward Jozy Altidore won the U.S. Player of the Year Award for the second time.

Altidore, who plays for Toronto in Major League Soccer, received 52 first-place votes and 223 points in voting by 136 media conducted by Futbol de Primera. Altidore, who had six goals in 10 international appearances this year, also won the award in 2013.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Georgia fined assistant coach Shane Beamer $25,000 for accepting leaked game plan information two years ago while at Virginia Tech from a former Wake Forest assistant coach.

In a statement issued by Georgia, Beamer said then-Wake Forest assistant Tommy Elrod called him the night before the game in 2014 with ”a few plays that he said Wake Forest might run.”

Beamer – the son of retired Hokies coach Frank Beamer – said he did not share the plays with anyone and didn’t use the information in the game, won 6-3 by the Demon Deacons in double overtime.

The younger Beamer said he ”made a serious mistake in judgment by accepting the information and failing to notify” Virginia Tech officials.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan suspended sophomore wide receiver Grant Perry after he was charged with assaulting a police officer and improperly touching a woman outside a bar in October.

The sixth-ranked Wolverines face No. 10 Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

In 10 games this season, Perry has one touchdown reception and 183 receiving yards.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The San Antonio Stars promoted assistant Vickie Johnson to be the team’s new head coach. Johnson replaces Dan Hughes, who retired at the end of last season.

Johnson has served as an assistant coach since 2011 after spending four years playing in San Antonio from 2006-09. The 13-year WNBA veteran started her pro playing career for the New York Liberty. Her debut as head coach will come against the Liberty in New York on May 13.

San Antonio finished last season with the league’s worst record at 7-27 and has the first pick in the WNBA draft.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) – Princeton University canceled the rest of the men’s swimming and diving season after school administrators discovered that team members had posted ”vulgar and offensive” material on their electronic mailing list.

The team was suspended last week after university officials received an anonymous complaint about the team’s electronic correspondence. A statement released by Princeton did not disclose specifics but said the ”misogynistic and racist” comments involved the women’s swimming and diving team.