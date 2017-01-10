Swin Cash is Liberty’s new director of franchise development

NEW YORK (AP) The New York Liberty say Swin Cash is taking on a new role with the team, becoming its director of franchise development.

In the position announced Tuesday, the first of its kind in the WNBA, Cash will help with both business and basketball operations, aiding in the growth of the Liberty franchise, in addition to working with players and coaches.

Cash joins Los Angeles Sparks general manager Penny Toler as the only former WNBA players to assume a front-office position immediately after their playing careers ended.

The forward was acquired by the Liberty in 2014 and played the final 2+ seasons of her 15-year career in New York, helping lead the Liberty to consecutive playoff berths. She retired at the end of last season.

Cash won three WNBA championships as a player with Detroit and Seattle.