Reeve blasts her Lynx after Game 1 loss to Sparks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve had no time to talk about her team coming back from 26 points down in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. There was no moral victory after they dropped the game to the Los Angeles Sparks on a last-second shot by Chelsea Gray.

A day later, all she could think about was how her team was down 28-2 in the first quarter of a home finals game. Reeve blasted the veteran Lynx on Monday, wondering aloud if they were taking for granted their sixth trip to the finals in the last seven years.

Reeve says her team did not play with the hunger that the Sparks did. She also felt some where too light-hearted when they showed up for a camp with young girls in the morning.

Game 2 is on Tuesday night in Minneapolis.