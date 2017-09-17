Moore, Fowles help Lynx sweep Mystics, return to WNBA Finals (Sep 17, 2017)

WASHINGTON (AP) Maya Moore scored 21 points, Sylvia Fowles added 17 points and 14 rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx completed a sweep of the Washington Mystics with an 81-70 win in Game 3 on Sunday.

Seimone Augustus added 18 points as Minnesota secured its third consecutive finals appearance and sixth in seven seasons. The Lynx will attempt to win their fourth WNBA title in seven years.

The Lynx will play either Los Angeles or Phoenix in the WNBA Finals. The Sparks lead that series 2-0 and played later Sunday.

Elena Delle Donne scored 15 points to lead the Mystics, who exit the playoffs after reaching the semifinals for the first time since 2002.

Tierra Ruffin-Pratt added 14 points and Kristi Tolliver had 13 for Washington, which forced the Lynx into a series-high 13 turnovers.

But the Mystics scored only 31 second-half points in their sixth loss in as many games against Minnesota in 2017, including regular season and playoffs.

After falling behind by seven late in the second quarter, the Lynx responded with a 17-0 run that stretched across halftime to build a 10-point lead.

Augustus scored Minnesota’s first seven points of the second half, including a transition 3-pointer off Moore’s kickout. Moore added a technical free throw charged to the Mystics bench to make it 49-39 with 6:41 left in the third quarter.

Washington closed back to within two before offensive rebounds from Rebekkah Brunson and Fowles keyed a four-point possession for the Lynx. That made it 63-57, and the lead grew again from there.

TIP-INS: The Lynx went 4 of 5 from 3-point range to start the game, before finishing 7 for 14. … After having only five turnovers in each of its first two games in the series, Minnesota committed that many by the end of the first quarter of Game 3.

UP NEXT

Minnesota will host Game 1 of the WNBA Finals next Sunday at the University of Minnesota’s Williams Arena.

STAR SUPPORT

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal and three of his teammates were among the crowd of 7,950 at Capital One Arena.