Mercury acquire point guard Robinson from San Antonio

PHOENIX (AP) The Phoenix Mercury acquired three-time All-Star point guard Danielle Robinson from the San Antonio Stars on Tuesday in exchange for the fifth overall pick in this year’s draft and reserve center Isabelle Harrison.

The 5-foot-9 Robinson appeared in the WNBA All-Star Game in 2013, ’14 and ’15. She led the league with 6.7 assists per game in 2013. Robinson has averaged 4.9 assists in her career, seventh-best in league history, fourth among active players.

She missed the entire 2016 season due to injury but the Mercury said she is fully recovered. She’s playing for Mersin in Turkey this winter.

”There are not a lot of players who immediately improve your team offensively and defensively, but Danielle Robinson is one of those players,” said Mercury general manager Jim Pitman. ”She is an elite point guard and legitimate All-Star in this league who can create for herself and others, and whose game really compliments Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. This is an acquisition that absolutely helps with our goal to win a championship in 2017.”

Robinson was the fourth overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2011.

”I’m grateful for my time in San Antonio and will always consider it a second home,” Robinson said. ”I’m thrilled for the opportunity to join the Phoenix Mercury. The team has tremendous upside with a talented roster, a championship tradition and legendary fan support from the X-Factor. I really see my skill set fitting in well with their style of play and I’m looking forward to doing whatever I can to contribute to bringing another championship to Phoenix.”

Harrison was Phoenix’s first-round pick (12th overall) in the 2015 draft.

”Harrison is a young athletic solid post that we can add to our rotation,” San Antonio general manager Ruth Riley said. ”She’s only going into her second year and will continue to develop. Good to have a young post to go with our guards moving forward.”

San Antonio now has the No. 1 and fifth picks in the draft.

”This draft coming up has a lot of potential there,” Riley said. ”Having the No. 1 and No. 5 gives us two really good players to add to our roster.”