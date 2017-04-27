Cambage returns to Australia’s WNBL with Melbourne Boomers

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) Australia center Liz Cambage has signed for the Melbourne Boomers and is set to play in the domestic WNBL season starting in October.

Cambage, the star of the national team and the first woman to dunk in the Olympic women’s basketball competition, has played for mainly for clubs in the U.S. WNBA and in China since winning the Most Valuable Player award and the WNBL title with the Boomers in 2011.

The 25-year-old Cambage said she was focused on winning another WNBL title and preparing for the Australian Opals campaign at the Commonwealth Games next year.

”I am so excited to be playing in front of my home town after so many years competing overseas,” she was quoted as saying. ”I have such wonderful memories at the club and we have high hopes as a team of replicating that again.”