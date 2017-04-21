WATCH: Travis Shaw launches 465-foot homer into second deck

Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw hit a home run in the first inning of a win over the Cardinals, hitting a three-run homer 465 feet and into the second deck.

More  FOX Sports Wisconsin  Videos

WATCH: Travis Shaw smacks 4th home run of the season

WATCH: Travis Shaw smacks 4th home run of the season

1 day ago

Addison Russell hits walk-off, three-run home run vs. Brewers

Addison Russell hits walk-off, three-run home run vs. Brewers

1 day ago

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee gets another series win

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee gets another series win

4 days ago

WATCH: Braun, Shaw, Thames homer in win over Reds

WATCH: Braun, Shaw, Thames homer in win over Reds

4 days ago

Bucks Fastbreak: Milwaukee shines in playoff opener

Bucks Fastbreak: Milwaukee shines in playoff opener

5 days ago

WATCH: Brewers' Thames launches two more homers in loss to Reds

WATCH: Brewers' Thames launches two more homers in loss to Reds

5 days ago

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos