Addison Russell hits walk-off, three-run home run vs. Brewers

Cubs SS Addison Russell ended things abruptly at Wrigley Field on Wednesday.

More  FOX Sports Wisconsin  Videos

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee gets another series win

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee gets another series win

3 days ago

WATCH: Braun, Shaw, Thames homer in win over Reds

WATCH: Braun, Shaw, Thames homer in win over Reds

3 days ago

Bucks Fastbreak: Milwaukee shines in playoff opener

Bucks Fastbreak: Milwaukee shines in playoff opener

3 days ago

WATCH: Brewers' Thames launches two more homers in loss to Reds

WATCH: Brewers' Thames launches two more homers in loss to Reds

4 days ago

WATCH: Braun, Thames go yard in series-opening win

WATCH: Braun, Thames go yard in series-opening win

5 days ago

WATCH: Brewers' Villar smacks 3rd homer of the year

WATCH: Brewers' Villar smacks 3rd homer of the year

6 days ago

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos