WATCH: Brewers, Reds combine for 7 home runs
Seven different players hit a home run in the Milwaukee Brewers' 8-6 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos
WATCH: Brewers, Reds combine for 7 home runs
9 hours ago
Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee avoids sweep with shutout in Atlanta
2 days ago
WATCH: Brewers' Shaw starts offensive flurry with huge two-run homer
2 days ago
Tales from the Minor Leagues: Davey Nelson faces Don Sutton
2 days ago
Wisconsin Dells offers lots of options for waterpark fun
2 days ago
WATCH: 'The Freeze' loses third race of the season
3 days ago