WATCH: ‘The Freeze’ loses third race of the season

The Atlanta Braves' mascot lost a race to a fan during the Milwaukee Brewers' 3-1 loss. Someone call Chorizo!

More  FOX Sports Wisconsin  Videos

WATCH: 'The Freeze' loses third race of the season

WATCH: 'The Freeze' loses third race of the season

4 hours ago

WATCH: Broxton is first Brewer to homer at Braves' SunTrust Park

WATCH: Broxton is first Brewer to homer at Braves' SunTrust Park

1 day ago

Bucks draft profile: Justin Patton

Bucks draft profile: Justin Patton

4 days ago

WATCH: Brewers' Shaw homers off top of wall

WATCH: Brewers' Shaw homers off top of wall

5 days ago

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee sets new team record in win

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee sets new team record in win

6 days ago

WATCH: Brewers' Nelson strikes out final batter in first career complete game

WATCH: Brewers' Nelson strikes out final batter in first career complete game

6 days ago

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos»