WATCH: Jonathan Villar steals 3 bases vs. Blue Jays

Brewers second baseman Jonathan Villar had three stolen bases in a 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays, giving him 12 on the season

More  FOX Sports Wisconsin  Videos

WATCH: 30-year-old Paolo Espino records first MLB strikeout

WATCH: 30-year-old Paolo Espino records first MLB strikeout

4 days ago

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee using 'different ways' to win

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee using 'different ways' to win

5 days ago

WATCH: Brewers rally for two runs in 9th inning to top Padres

WATCH: Brewers rally for two runs in 9th inning to top Padres

5 days ago

WATCH: Brewers jump out to 5-0 lead with first-inning rally

WATCH: Brewers jump out to 5-0 lead with first-inning rally

6 days ago

WATCH: Manny Pina goes insane after completing 8th-inning comeback

WATCH: Manny Pina goes insane after completing 8th-inning comeback

9 days ago

Brewers players hope to make moms, wives proud on Mother's Day

Brewers players hope to make moms, wives proud on Mother's Day

9 days ago

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos