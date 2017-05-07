WATCH: Keon Broxton does his best Eric Thames impression
Keon Broxton does an Eric Thames impression in the dugout.
More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos
WATCH: Perez homers in Brewers' extra-inning loss to Pirates
20 hours ago
Brewers fans try to recognize a beardless Eric Thames
23 hours ago
WATCH: Utility man Hernan Perez cuts down Jose Osuna at the plate
1 day ago
Brewers Final Pitch: Counsell praises 'outstanding' bullpen
2 days ago
WATCH: Jesus Aguilar hits first major league home run
2 days ago
Brewers minor leaguer pulls off 'hidden-ball trick'
2 days ago