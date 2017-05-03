WATCH: Brewers slugger Eric Thames robbed by Kolten Wong
Eric Thames appeared to have hit a line drive past St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong, but the infielder made a nifty catch to take away a hit
More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos
WATCH: Travis Shaw's extra-inning home run beats the Cardinals
1 day ago
A look back at Eric Thames' historic April
1 day ago
Brewers Final Pitch: Garza, Santana help Crew avoid sweep
2 days ago
WATCH: Santana homers twice to lead Brewers to victory
2 days ago
WATCH: Ryan Braun throws out runner at second base
3 days ago
WATCH: Braun hits his 7th homer of the season
4 days ago