WATCH: Brewers slugger Eric Thames robbed by Kolten Wong

Eric Thames appeared to have hit a line drive past St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong, but the infielder made a nifty catch to take away a hit

More  FOX Sports Wisconsin  Videos

WATCH: Travis Shaw's extra-inning home run beats the Cardinals

WATCH: Travis Shaw's extra-inning home run beats the Cardinals

1 day ago

A look back at Eric Thames' historic April

A look back at Eric Thames' historic April

1 day ago

Brewers Final Pitch: Garza, Santana help Crew avoid sweep

Brewers Final Pitch: Garza, Santana help Crew avoid sweep

2 days ago

WATCH: Santana homers twice to lead Brewers to victory

WATCH: Santana homers twice to lead Brewers to victory

2 days ago

WATCH: Ryan Braun throws out runner at second base

WATCH: Ryan Braun throws out runner at second base

3 days ago

WATCH: Braun hits his 7th homer of the season

WATCH: Braun hits his 7th homer of the season

4 days ago

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos