WATCH: Manny Pina, Travis Shaw team up for slick out

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Pina fires an impressive throw to Travis Shaw, who reaches back to tag Starling Marte as he attempts to steal third.

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos

WATCH: Manny Pina, Travis Shaw team up for slick out

WATCH: Manny Pina, Travis Shaw team up for slick out

15 mins ago

Brewers Final Pitch: Cubs come to town for crucial series

Brewers Final Pitch: Cubs come to town for crucial series

15 mins ago

25 years later: Brett Favre's dramatic debut at Lambeau Field

25 years later: Brett Favre's dramatic debut at Lambeau Field

7 hours ago

WATCH: Brewers' Braun belts solo shot

WATCH: Brewers' Braun belts solo shot

2 days ago

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee outplays Miami in all 3 phases to win series

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee outplays Miami in all 3 phases to win series

3 days ago

WATCH: Brewers' Santana clears bases with 3-RBI double

WATCH: Brewers' Santana clears bases with 3-RBI double

3 days ago

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos»