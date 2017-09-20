WATCH: Santana’s 26th homer powers Brewers past Pirates

Domingo Santana's 26th home run of the year was the only run scored by either team in the Milwaukee Brewers' 1-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos

WATCH: Brewers' Braun belts solo shot

WATCH: Brewers' Braun belts solo shot

1 day ago

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee outplays Miami in all 3 phases to win series

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee outplays Miami in all 3 phases to win series

2 days ago

WATCH: Brewers' Santana clears bases with 3-RBI double

WATCH: Brewers' Santana clears bases with 3-RBI double

2 days ago

WATCH: Brewers' Perez makes diving catch in right field

WATCH: Brewers' Perez makes diving catch in right field

3 days ago

WATCH: Thames, Santana deliver big hits in Brewers' win

WATCH: Thames, Santana deliver big hits in Brewers' win

6 days ago

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee's pitchers shine in Chicago

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee's pitchers shine in Chicago

9 days ago

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos»