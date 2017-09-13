WATCH: Thames, Santana deliver big hits in Brewers’ win

Eric Thames and Domingo Santana were key in the Milwaukee Brewers' 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres.

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos

WATCH: Thames, Santana deliver big hits in Brewers' win

WATCH: Thames, Santana deliver big hits in Brewers' win

1 hr ago

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee's pitchers shine in Chicago

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee's pitchers shine in Chicago

2 days ago

WATCH: Brewers' Shaw hits the game-winner off the scoreboard

WATCH: Brewers' Shaw hits the game-winner off the scoreboard

2 days ago

WATCH: Brewers plate 8 runs in third inning to jump ahead of Cubs

WATCH: Brewers plate 8 runs in third inning to jump ahead of Cubs

3 days ago

WATCH: Brewers' Shaw hits 28th home run of the season

WATCH: Brewers' Shaw hits 28th home run of the season

7 days ago

WATCH: Brewers' Braun hammers career home run No. 299

WATCH: Brewers' Braun hammers career home run No. 299

8 days ago

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos»