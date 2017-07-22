WATCH: Brewers’ Phillips launches second homer

The Milwaukee Brewers' Brett Phillips hit his second career home run in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos

WATCH: Brewers' Phillips launches second homer

WATCH: Brewers' Phillips launches second homer

1 hr ago

WATCH: Brewers' Brett Phillips smacks RBI double to right field

WATCH: Brewers' Brett Phillips smacks RBI double to right field

1 day ago

Brewers Final Pitch: Productive hits the difference in Pittsburgh

Brewers Final Pitch: Productive hits the difference in Pittsburgh

1 day ago

WATCH: Brewers' Arcia makes 2 acrobatic plays at shortstop

WATCH: Brewers' Arcia makes 2 acrobatic plays at shortstop

2 days ago

WATCH: Brewers' Broxton makes incredible diving catch

WATCH: Brewers' Broxton makes incredible diving catch

3 days ago

WATCH: Travis Shaw scores after nifty slide past Pirates' Cervelli

WATCH: Travis Shaw scores after nifty slide past Pirates' Cervelli

3 days ago

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos»

FOX Sports Go