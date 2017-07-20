WATCH: Brewers’ Arcia makes two acrobatic plays at shortstop

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia is showing he's worthy of a Gold Glove, flashing the leather twice in a 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos

WATCH: Brewers' Arcia makes two acrobatic plays at shortstop

WATCH: Brewers' Arcia makes two acrobatic plays at shortstop

15 mins ago

WATCH: Brewers' Broxton makes incredible diving catch

WATCH: Brewers' Broxton makes incredible diving catch

1 day ago

WATCH: Travis Shaw scores after nifty slide past Pirates' Cervelli

WATCH: Travis Shaw scores after nifty slide past Pirates' Cervelli

1 day ago

Brewers' Phillips describes first career MLB homer

Brewers' Phillips describes first career MLB homer

2 days ago

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee prepares for tough road trip

Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee prepares for tough road trip

3 days ago

WATCH: Brewers' Brett Phillips hits first career homer

WATCH: Brewers' Brett Phillips hits first career homer

3 days ago

More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos»

FOX Sports Go