WATCH: Brewers’ Arcia makes two acrobatic plays at shortstop
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia is showing he's worthy of a Gold Glove, flashing the leather twice in a 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- FOX Sports Wisconsin
- Milwaukee Brewers
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- page-type-video
- video-contentType-highlights
- video-network-fox_sports_wisconsin
- video-origin-regional_cable
- video-primary-mlb
-
More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos
WATCH: Brewers' Arcia makes two acrobatic plays at shortstop
15 mins ago
WATCH: Brewers' Broxton makes incredible diving catch
1 day ago
WATCH: Travis Shaw scores after nifty slide past Pirates' Cervelli
1 day ago
Brewers' Phillips describes first career MLB homer
2 days ago
Brewers Final Pitch: Milwaukee prepares for tough road trip
3 days ago
WATCH: Brewers' Brett Phillips hits first career homer
3 days ago
More FOX Sports Wisconsin Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED