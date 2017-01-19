Young Bucks Tracker: Giannis keeps making franchise history

With two-thirds of the roster born in 1990 or later, the Milwaukee Bucks are a young, growing team. Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports Wisconsin will take a closer look at the players that are 25 years old and younger (for the most part, those still in their first four NBA seasons), measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 11th edition of the 2016-17 Young Bucks Tracker.

(A glossary of the advanced statistics used for season totals, which are from basketball-reference.com. can be found at the end of this article)

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO (Age 22, fourth season)

Statistical season averages: 34.8 minutes, 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.8 steals, 2.1 blocks, 53.8 FG%, 28.4 3PT%.

Statistical averages, last week: 35.5 minutes, 26.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 2.5 blocks, 60.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT%.

Advanced stats, season: 28.3 PER, 61.4 percent TS%, 28.8 percent USG%, 118 ORtg, 102 DRtg, 4.0 VORP.

Notable: Antetokounmpo had two games of 30+ points last week — 33 at Atlanta and 32 at Houston, giving him nine such games this season (he had two in 2015-16). Giannis also had 11 rebounds in the latter contest, his third game with 30+ points and 10+ rebounds this season. The last Bucks player to have that many such games was Vin Baker in 1996-97, who had five.

MALCOLM BROGDON (Age 24, first season)

Statistical season averages: 24.7 minutes, 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.1 blocks, 44.9 FG%, 42.7 3PT%.

Statistical averages, last week: 29.8 minutes, 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.3 blocks, 41.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT%.

Advanced stats, season: 14.2 PER, 54.9 percent TS%, 18.1 percent USG%, 110 ORtg, 110 DRtg, 0.3 VORP.

Notable: For the first time since he moved into the starting lineup, Brogdon didn’t score in double figures, snapping a 10-game streak, when he had seven points at Houston. However, he did have eight rebounds (most since his triple-double Dec. 31) and eight assists in that game.

THON MAKER (Age 19, first season)

Statistical season averages: 4.2 minutes, 2.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.1 assists, 0.0 steals, 0.2 blocks, 58.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT%.

Statistical averages, last week: 2.3 minutes, 1.7 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.0 assists, 0.0 steals, 0.3 blocks, 50.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT%.

Advanced stats, season: 20.3 PER, 69.3 percent TS%, 18.5 percent USG%, 131 ORtg, 108 DRtg, 0.0 VORP.

Notable: Maker appeared in three of Milwaukee’s four games last week, although the most he played in any single contest was 3 1/2 minutes.

JABARI PARKER (Age 21, third season)

Statistical season averages: 34.0 minutes, 20.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.3 blocks, 49.3 FG%, 40.8 3PT%.

Statistical averages, last week: 33.5 minutes, 17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.5 blocks, 44.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT%.

Advanced stats: 19.6 PER, 56.6 percent TS%, 25.8 percent USG%, 113 ORtg, 110 DRtg, 1.0 VORP.

Notable: It was an up-and-down week for Parker, who scored 24 points then 8 then 23 and finally 15. He had a string of nine straight games with a 3-pointer snapped on Sunday at Atlanta. However, in that game Parker also had a season-high 10 rebounds and a career-high nine assists.

TONY SNELL (Age 25, fourth season)

Statistical season averages: 29.3 minutes, 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.2 blocks, 44.1 FG%, 36.0 3PT%.

Statistical averages, last week: 28.2 minutes, 8.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.0 blocks, 57.1 FG%, 58.3 3PT%.

Advanced stats: 9.2 PER, 57.2 percent TS%, 12.1 percent USG%, 112 ORtg, 113 DRtg, 0.2 VORP.

Notable: Snell had 14 points in the win over Miami, tying his second-best scoring output of the season. He didn’t shoot much this week, but he did make 7 of 12 3-point attempts. Over his last seven games, Snell is shooting 59.0 percent from the field and 54.2 percent from 3-point territory.

RASHAD VAUGHN (Age 20, second season)

Statistical season averages: 10.5 minutes, 4.1 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.2 blocks, 39.1 FG%, 36.6 3PT%.

Statistical averages, last week: 4.0 minutes, 2.3 points, 0.3 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.3 steals, 0.0 blocks, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT%.

Advanced stats, season: 9.8 PER, 50.0 percent TS%, 18.3 percent USG%, 96 ORtg, 110 DRtg, -0.1 VORP.

Notable: Vaughn played in the final three games of the week — the first time he’s appeared in three straight since he played in the first six games of the season.

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

PER — Player Efficiency Rating: A measure of per-minute production standardized such that the league average is 15.

TS% — True Shooting Percentage: A measure of shooting efficiency that takes into account 2-point field goals, 3-point field goals, and free throws.

USG% — Usage Percentage: An estimate of the percentage of team plays used by a player while he was on the floor.

ORtg — Offensive Rating: An estimate of points produced per 100 possessions.

DRtg — Defensive Rating: An estimate of points allowed per 100 possessions.

VORP — Value over Replacement Player: A box score estimate of the points per 100 TEAM possessions that a player contributed above a replacement-level (-2.0) player, translated to an average team and prorated to an 82-game season.

Dave Heller is the author of the upcoming book Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow as well as Facing Ted Williams Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns