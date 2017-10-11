Early on, we here at the Young Badgers Tracker said this would not just become a weekly update on Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

We’ve stuck to that as best we’ve could, yet sometimes you just can’t avoid it.

Taylor put the Badgers on his back in last Saturday’s win at Nebraska. After the Cornhuskers tied the score at 17 on an interception returned for a touchdown, Wisconsin largely eschewed the pass and instead went to “ground and pound,” with Taylor leading the way.

The Badgers finished off the game with 21 consecutive runs. Taylor rushed for 249 yards on 25 carries, the second time in his five collegiate game he’s topped the 200-yard mark (the other was 223 vs. Florida Atlantic), with two touchdowns.

It was the kind of performance that, finally, garnered Taylor some national attention.

SI.com’s Bruce Feldman listed Taylor as one of five running backs who could be making a push to be in New York in December for the Heisman Trophy presentation. Tom Fornelli of CBSSports.com had Taylor in the Heisman conversation as well, albeit listed as an “honorable mention” when talking about darkhorse candidates.

Should this Heisman talk be taken seriously? Probably not after five games for a true freshman running back who has zero yards receiving. Neither Bovada nor VegasInsider.com have Taylor even on the list of odds for players to win the award.

Of course, that doesn’t mean what Taylor is doing isn’t special. As we sit here after Week 6, he’s clearly one of the special running backs in college football.

Of the rushing average leaders, only 3 have more than 60 carries: Bryce Love (118, 10.51), Josh Adams (86, 9.02) & Taylor (97, 7.91) — Dave Heller (@dave_heller) October 8, 2017

Against FBS teams, only Bryce Love has more runs of 10+ yards (30) than Taylor's 26. And Love has played 1 more game vs. FBS teams. #Badgers — Dave Heller (@dave_heller) October 8, 2017

And, oh, by the way, Purdue, Wisconsin’s opponent this week, is allowing over 4.3 yards per carry (not including sacks) and gave up 227 yards last week to Minnesota as well as 146 to Louisville, 173 to Ohio and 139 to Michigan.

This isn’t to say we’ll necessarily be talking about Taylor again next week in this space, but sometimes your hand is forced.

Here’s the complete rundown of the young Badgers from the first five games of the season:

“TRUE” FRESHMEN

Adam Bay, LS

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Jack Coan, QB

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: 1 for 1 passing, 6 yards

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1 for 1 passing, 6 yards

Madison Cone, CB

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Danny Davis, WR

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Started, 1 catch, 35 yards; 1 rush 1 yard

BYU: 2 catches, 67 yards

Northwestern: 3 catches, 50 yards, TD

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 6 catches, 152 yards, TD

Jonathan Taylor, RB

Utah State: 9 rushes, 87 yards, TD

Florida Atlantic: Started, 26 rushes, 223 yards, 3 TDs

BYU: Started, 18 rushes, 128 yards, TD

Northwestern: Started, 19 rushes, 80 yards, 2 TDs

Nebraska: Started, 25 rushes, 249 yards, 2 TDs

Season totals: 97 rushes, 767 yards, 9 TDs

Have not played

Michael Balistreri, DE; Tyler Beach, OL; Logan Bruss, OL; Ethan Cesarz, ILB; Jake Collinsworth, ILB; Sam DeLany, WR; Alex Fenton, OL; Jake Ferguson, TE; Izayah Green-May, OLB; Matt Hennigsen, DE; Faion Hicks, CB; Hunter Johnson, RB; Collin Larsh, K; Kayden Lyles, OL; Tyler Mais, S; Scott Nelson, S; Emmet Perry, WR; Josh Seltzner, OL; Blake Smithback, OL; Danny Vanden Boom, QB; Aaron Vopal, OL; Coy Wanner, TE

REDSHIRT FRESHMEN

Christian Bell, OLB

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo)

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: 1 tackle (solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 FF

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Season totals: 2 tackles (2 solo), sack, TFL, FF

Luke Benzschawel, TE

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Tyler Biadasz, C

Utah State: Started, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Started, did not record a statistic

BYU: Started, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Started, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Started, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Noah Burks, OLB

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo), 1 QBH

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo), QBH

Eric Burrell, S

Utah State: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Dontye Carriere-Williams, CB

Utah State: 5 tackles (2 solo)Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle (solo), 1 PBUBYU: 8 tackles (6 solo), INTNorthwestern: 3 tackles (3 solo)Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo), 1 PBU18 tackles (13 solo), INT, 2 PBU

Seth Currens, S

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 1 tackle

Jack Dunn, WR

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Garrett Groshek, RB

Utah State: 2 rushes, 29 yards, TD; 1 tackle (solo)

Florida Atlantic: 5 rushes, 10 yards; 1 catch, 6 yards; 1 tackle

BYU: 9 carries, 43 yards; 1 tackle

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: 1 rush, 7 yards

Season totals: 17 rushes, 89 yards, TD; 1 catch, 6 yards; 3 tackles (1 solo)

Patrick Kasl, OL

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Isaiahh Loudermilk, DE

Utah State: 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: 2 tackles (1 solo)

Northwestern: 1 tackle, .5 sacks, .5 TFL

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: 6 tackles (3 solo), 1.5 sacks, 1.5 TFL

Mike Maskalunas, ILB

Utah State: 1 tackle, 1 FR

Florida Atlantic: 1 tackle (solo)

BYU: 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 TFL

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: 1 tackle (solo)

Season totals: 5 tackles (3 solo), TFL

Keldrick Preston, DE

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo), 1 QBH

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Did not play

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Season stats: 1 tackle (solo), QBH

Kendrick Pryor, WR

Utah State: Did not play

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Season totals: n/a

Cole Van Lanen, OL

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Caesar Williams, CB

Utah State: 1 tackle (solo)

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: Played, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Did not play

Nebraska: Did not play

Season totals: 1 tackle (solo)



Have not played

Josh Bernhagen, LS; Cade Green, WR; Deron Harrell, WR; Adam Krumholz, WR; Gabe Lloyd, TE; Kare Lyles, QB; Hegeman Tiedt, OLB; Cristian Volpentesta, CB

Injured, out for season

Sam Brodner, RB; Mason Stokke, ILB

“TRUE” SOPHOMORES

Quintez Cephus, WR

Utah State: Started; 3 catches, 31 yards, TD

Florida Atlantic: 2 catches, 47 yards

BYU: Started, 5 catches, 54 yards, 2 TDs

Northwestern: 4 catches, 99 yards; 1 rush, -3 yards

Nebraska: Started, 4 catches, 68 yards, TD

Season totals: 18 catches, 301 yards, 4 TDs; 1 rush, -3 yards

David Edwards, RT

Utah State: Started, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Started, did not record a statistic

BYU: Started, did not record a statistic

Northwestern: Started, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Started, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Patrick Johnson, S

Utah State: Played, did not record a statistic

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: Did not play

Northwestern: Played, did not record a statistic

Nebraska: Played, did not record a statistic

Season totals: n/a

Anthony Lotti, P

Utah State: 3 punts, 129 yards (43.0 average)

Florida Atlantic: 5 punts, 191 yards (38.2 average)

BYU: 2 punts, 93 yards (46.5 average)

Northwestern: 6 punts, 245 yards (40.8 average)

Nebraska: 4 punts, 169 yards (42.2 average)

Season totals: 20 punts, 827 yards (41.4 average)

Garrett Rand, DE

Utah State: 1 QBH

Florida Atlantic: Played, did not record a statistic

BYU: 1 PBU

Northwestern: 1 tackle

Nebraska: 1 QBH

Season totals: 1 tackle, 2 QBH, PBU

Bradrick Shaw, RB

Utah State: Started; 18 rushes, 84 yards, 1 TD; 1 catch, 10 yards

Florida Atlantic: Did not play

BYU: 4 carries, 19 yards

Northwestern: 9 rushes, 34 yards

Nebraska: 12 rushes, 43 yards, TD

Season totals: 43 rushes, 180 yards, 2 TDs; 1 catch, 10 yards

A.J. Taylor, WR

Utah State: 3 catches, 38 yards; 2 kick returns, 46 yards

Florida Atlantic: 1 kick return, 21 yards

BYU: 3 catches, 34 yards, TD; 2 kick returns, 65 yards

Northwestern: 1 catch, 33 yards; 1 kick return, 18 yards

Nebraska: 1 catch, 5 yards; 1 kick return, 25 yards

Season totals: 8 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD; 7 kick returns, 175 yards (25.0 average)

Have not played

Griffin Grady, ILB

