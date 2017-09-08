Wisconsin Badgers predictions: Game 2 vs. Florida Atlantic

Another week, another ho-hum opponent. At least in the form of predictions.

Florida Atlantic comes to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, escaping Hurricane Irma but also perhaps distracted by what is about to hit their campus, friends and, for many, family.

The Owls would be a big underdog either way. And, like last week, the prognosticators from around the web are firmly in Wisconsin’s corner. Perhaps that changes next week when the Badgers hit the road to face BYU (although the Cougars aren’t exactly off to a hot start).

Until then, here are this week’s predictions from around the web and Twitter:

The Associated Press’ Ralph D. Russo: Wisconsin 48, Florida Atlantic 13.

Pete Fiutak of Collegefootballnews.com: Wisconsin 52, Florida Atlantic 13. “It’ll be typical Wisconsin non-conference football. It’ll struggle a wee bit early on, there will be moments when it looks like there might be a possible shocker, and then . . . boom. The Badgers will roll to another blowout win in dominant fashion.”

Tom Dienhart of BTN.com: Wisconsin 51, Florida Atlantic 13.

Josh Slagter of MLive.com: Wisconsin 48, Florida Atlantic 14.

J.P. Scott of Athlon Sports: Wisconsin 43, Florida Atlantic 6. “This game simply won’t be close in the end, but it does have a chance to be a little tight early on. Florida Atlantic has athletes who match up well with Wisconsin individually at various spots on the field. It shouldn’t take an entire half of football for the Badgers to crack the code as it did a week ago, but it may take the better part of a quarter for Alex Hornibrook and the Wisconsin offense to find their groove. Look for Wisconsin to jump out big on the shoulders of the passing game and ride out the run in the second half to preserve a sound win.”

Bill Connelly of SB Nation: His S&P+ projection has it Wisconsin 45, Florida Atlantic 12.

The Oklahoman’s Berry Tramel: Wisconsin 44, Florida Atlantic 7.

Athon Sports’ Mitch Light: Wisconsin 47, Florida Atlantic 20.

Jesse Temple of Land of 10: Wisconsin 52, Florida Atlantic 10.

Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press: Wisconsin 60, Florida Atlantic 3.

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report: Wisconsin 41, Florida Atlantic 13. “Wisconsin’s offense needed a half to settle in opposite Utah State, but the defense was as dominant as expected. Saturday’s meeting with Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic will likely follow a similar path as the motivated road team hangs around early before the Badgers’ physicality takes over in a hurry.”

Not only do all seven of CBSSports.com analysts (not surprisingly) pick Wisconsin but also all seven (somewhat surprisingly) think the Badgers will cover a 31.5-point spread.

All three Athlon Sports analysts have Wisconsin winning.

Daniel Gallen of pennlive.com picks Wisconsin.

Maybe it will get more interesting next week, but for now, like everyone else, all six analysts at USAToday.com pick Wisconsin to beat FAU.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: All the ESPN.com Big Ten contributors picked Wisconsin to win.

And, yes, all five over at HERO Sports selected the Badgers to emerge victorious.