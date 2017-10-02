Weissbach scores 2 as Badgers edge Michigan Tech in opener

Freshman forward Linus Weissbach scored two goals in his Badgers debut, powering the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team to a 3-2 win over Michigan Tech in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game.

The Badgers outshot the Huskies 27-22 in their season opener, beating their former WCHA rival thanks to a pair of early goals from Weisbach and junior Will Johnson.

Johnson opened the scoring at 5:51 of the first period, before Weissbach made it 2-0 just five minutes later.

The Huskies struck back on the power play, scoring twice in the second period, but the Badgers answered after Michigan Tech’s first power play goal.

Senior Ryan Wagner made a nifty play on the deciding goal, saucering a pass onto the stick of Weissbach, who beat Huskies goalie Patrick Munson.

Highly-touted transfer Kyle Hayton made his Badgers debut, turning aside 18 shots in his first game since transferring to Wisconsin from St. Lawrence.

Hayton ranked eighth in the nation last season with a .929 save percentage en route to ECAC Goaltender of the Year honors.