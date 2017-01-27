Badgers take down No. 8 Ohio State

The Wisconsin Badgers hockey team took down No. 8 Ohio State 3-1 in a tough road test.

Luke Kunin scored the game’s opening goal only minutes into the first period, when he dangled two Ohio State defenders and finished a short-handed shot into the net.

The Badgers struck again before the first horn sounded, as sophomore forward Matthew Freytag sent a backhand pass from Cameron Hughes past Buckeye goaltender Christian Frey to put Wisconsin up 2-0.

Wisconsin wouldn’t strike again until the third period. Junior forward Ryan Wagner scored an empty-netter to finish off the No. 8 Buckeyes.

The Badgers have now won two straight and four of their last five games. They will take on Ohio State again on Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.