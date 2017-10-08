Badgers avenge Friday’s loss with 3-2 win over Ohio State

After Friday night’s matchup with Ohio State ended in a heartbreaking loss to launch Big Ten play, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team rebounded for a 3-2 win Saturday.

The Badgers never trailed.

Wisconsin led 3-0 after the second period, thanks to goals from Will Johnson, Cameron Hughes and Tarek Baker.

Ohio State rallied for a pair of goals in the third period but couldn’t tie it. On Friday, the Buckeyes scored two goals in the final five minutes to rally past Wisconsin.

The Badgers (2-1, 1-1) visit Boston College next Friday.