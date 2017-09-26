Despite not playing, Badgers take hit from some AP top 25 voters

The Wisconsin Badgers were the victim of having not played last year.

In the latest Associated Press top-25 poll, Wisconsin dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 — losing eight votes from last week — as big wins by Georgia and TCU propelled those teams ahead of the Badgers (Oklahoma State, which was No. 6, fell to No. 15).

That’s completely understandable.

However, three voters moved Wisconsin down four spots in their latest ballot.

Brent Axe and John Adams moved the Badgers to No. 11 where last week they had UW at No. 7. Both have all the teams ranked ahead of UW in the top 25 listed above the Badgers as well as 3-1 Ohio State (No. 11 in the AP poll, No. 9 in Axe’s ballot). OK, not a big complaint here, I guess.

Then there’s Jon Wilner, who at one point (in Week 2) had Wisconsin ranked No. 3. Then No. 8. Then No. 9. And now, No. 13 — which is the lowest ranking for the Badgers on any ballot. Besides Ohio State, Wilner has Virginia State and San Diego State ranked higher. Now that’s interesting.

That’s to say everyone treated Wisconsin that way. A couple of voters — Lauren Shute and Parrish Alford — moved the Badgers up two spots to No. 6. Five voters overall have UW at No. 6.

Just 22 voters kept Wisconsin exactly where they had the Badgers last week. Thank goodness we’ll have no more of that didn’t play nonsense for the rest of the season.

Here’s the complete look at the Week 5 ballots along with the previous two weeks for comparison: