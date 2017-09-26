Despite not playing, Badgers take hit from some AP top 25 voters

The Wisconsin Badgers were the victim of having not played last year.

In the latest Associated Press top-25 poll, Wisconsin dropped from No. 9 to No. 10 — losing eight votes from last week — as big wins by Georgia and TCU propelled those teams ahead of the Badgers (Oklahoma State, which was No. 6, fell to No. 15).

That’s completely understandable.

However, three voters moved Wisconsin down four spots in their latest ballot.

Brent Axe and John Adams moved the Badgers to No. 11 where last week they had UW at No. 7. Both have all the teams ranked ahead of UW in the top 25 listed above the Badgers as well as 3-1 Ohio State (No. 11 in the AP poll, No. 9 in Axe’s ballot). OK, not a big complaint here, I guess.

Then there’s Jon Wilner, who at one point (in Week 2) had Wisconsin ranked No. 3. Then No. 8. Then No. 9. And now, No. 13 — which is the lowest ranking for the Badgers on any ballot. Besides Ohio State, Wilner has Virginia State and San Diego State ranked higher. Now that’s interesting.

That’s to say everyone treated Wisconsin that way. A couple of voters — Lauren Shute and Parrish Alford — moved the Badgers up two spots to No. 6. Five voters overall have UW at No. 6.

Just 22 voters kept Wisconsin exactly where they had the Badgers last week. Thank goodness we’ll have no more of that didn’t play nonsense for the rest of the season.

Here’s the complete look at the Week 5 ballots along with the previous two weeks for comparison:

Voter Week 5 Week 4 Week 3
Lauren Shute, SEC Country 6 8 9
Parrish Alford, Tupelo Daily Journal 6 8 8
Rick Wright, Albuquerque Journal 6 7 8
Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 6 6 7
Scott Wolf, Los Angeles Daily News 6 7 8
Adam Jude, Seattle Times 7 8 8
Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State Journal 7 8 9
Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News 7 8 10
Ross Dellenger, The Advocate, Baton Rouge 7 7 8
Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 7 7 7
Aaron Suttles, Tuscaloosa News 8 9 9
Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 8 8 8
Dave Foster, WZTV Nashville 8 8 8
Jeff Miller, Orange County Register 8 9 9
Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 8 10 12
John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 8 7 7
Jonny Miller, WBZ Boston 8 9 10
Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 8 8 7
Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 8 9 9
Pat Caputo, Oakland Press 8 8 17
Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 8 8 9
Soren Petro, WHB Kansas City 8 9 9
Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network 9 8 9
Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 9 8 8
Ed Daigneault, Republican-American 9 9 9
Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 9 9 10
Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 9 6 6
Keith Sargeant, NJ.com 9 10 8
Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle 9 8 11
Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 9 7 7
Mitch Vingle, Charleston Gazette-Mail 9 9 7
Robert Gagliardi, Laramie Boomerang 9 9 9
Tony Parks, KZNS Salt Lake City 9 6 6
Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 10 9 9
Bill Landis, Cleveland Plain Dealer 10 11 11
Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 10 10 11
Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier 10 10 10
Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 10 9 10
Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 10 8 8
Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 10 12 12
Sammy Batten, Fayettesville Observer 10 11 12
Terry Hutchens, CNHI Sports Indiana 10 10 9
Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 10 11 12
Brent Axe, Syracuse Media Group 11 7 8
Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times 11 11 11
Brian Howell, Daily Camera 11 11 12
Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 11 10 12
Dave Southern, Idaho Statesman 11 12 14
David Briggs, Toledo Blade 11 11 12
Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 11 11 12
Jason Butt, Macon Telegraph 11 11 12
John Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel 11 7 8
Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 11 12 14
Matt Brown, Sports On Earth 11 11 13
Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 11 12 13
Rece Davis, ESPN 11 10 11
Safid Deen, Orlando Sentinel 11 12 9
Scott Hamilton, Winston-Salem Journal 11 10 10
Andy Bitter, Roanoke Times 12 12 13
Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 12 10 10
Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 13 9 8