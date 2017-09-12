Badgers dropped in AP top 25 poll but gained votes

You probably noticed that the Wisconsin Badgers fell one spot in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll, from No. 9 to 10.

But did you know that the Badgers actually got more votes this week than last?

Last week, Wisconsin received 979 votes. This week, 993. It just so happened that Oklahoma State, which won at South Alabama 44-7 while the Badgers beat Florida Atlantic 31-14, had a bigger jump in votes.

After that last Wisconsin victory, which wasn’t very inspiring, no one thinks the Badgers are a top-5 team anymore, including Kirk Bohls and Jon Wilner, both of whom had UW at No. 3 last week (and now at No. 7 and 8, respectively).

However most (34) still believe the Badgers are a top-9 team. Several voters moved Wisconsin up, including Pat Dooley, from 16 to 10, which was the biggest jump for the Badgers this past week. Adam Zucker moved Wisconsin up five spots (14 to 9) as well.

The biggest drop was five spots by Wilner and three others moved Wisconsin down four slots.

Here’s the complete look at the Week 3 ballots along with the previous two weeks for comparison: