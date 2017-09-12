Badgers dropped in AP top 25 poll but gained votes
You probably noticed that the Wisconsin Badgers fell one spot in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll, from No. 9 to 10.
But did you know that the Badgers actually got more votes this week than last?
Last week, Wisconsin received 979 votes. This week, 993. It just so happened that Oklahoma State, which won at South Alabama 44-7 while the Badgers beat Florida Atlantic 31-14, had a bigger jump in votes.
After that last Wisconsin victory, which wasn’t very inspiring, no one thinks the Badgers are a top-5 team anymore, including Kirk Bohls and Jon Wilner, both of whom had UW at No. 3 last week (and now at No. 7 and 8, respectively).
However most (34) still believe the Badgers are a top-9 team. Several voters moved Wisconsin up, including Pat Dooley, from 16 to 10, which was the biggest jump for the Badgers this past week. Adam Zucker moved Wisconsin up five spots (14 to 9) as well.
The biggest drop was five spots by Wilner and three others moved Wisconsin down four slots.
Here’s the complete look at the Week 3 ballots along with the previous two weeks for comparison:
|Voter
|Week 3
|Week 2
|Preseason
|Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans
|6
|7
|10
|Tony Parks, KZNS Salt Lake City
|6
|6
|11
|John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader
|7
|8
|9
|Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman
|7
|3
|6
|Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore
|7
|8
|9
|Mitch Vingle, Charleston Gazette-Mail
|7
|8
|10
|Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C.
|7
|7
|8
|Steve Batterson, Quad City Times
|7
|9
|10
|Adam Jude, Seattle Times
|8
|8
|9
|Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette
|8
|9
|10
|Brent Axe, Syracuse Media Group
|8
|6
|6
|Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal
|8
|9
|9
|Dave Foster, WZTV Nashville
|8
|9
|13
|John Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel
|8
|9
|11
|Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News
|8
|3
|5
|Keith Sargeant, NJ.com
|8
|10
|9
|Parrish Alford, Tupelo Daily Journal
|8
|8
|9
|Rick Wright, Albuquerque Journal
|8
|9
|13
|Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle
|8
|10
|10
|Ross Dellenger, The Advocate, Baton Rouge
|8
|6
|7
|Scott Wolf, Los Angeles Daily News
|8
|9
|10
|Aaron Suttles, Tuscaloosa News
|9
|8
|9
|Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network
|9
|14
|19
|Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press
|9
|10
|11
|Ed Daigneault, Republican-American
|9
|9
|10
|Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State Journal
|9
|9
|9
|Jeff Miller, Orange County Register
|9
|11
|12
|Lauren Shute, SEC Country
|9
|8
|10
|Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus
|9
|11
|15
|Robert Gagliardi, Laramie Boomerang
|9
|10
|11
|Safid Deen, Orlando Sentinel
|9
|8
|9
|Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald
|9
|8
|3
|Soren Petro, WHB Kansas City
|9
|9
|9
|Terry Hutchens, CNHI Sports Indiana
|9
|7
|10
|Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune
|10
|11
|11
|Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier
|10
|9
|12
|Jonny Miller, WBZ Boston
|10
|12
|12
|Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
|10
|11
|11
|Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News
|10
|10
|10
|Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun
|10
|16
|18
|Scott Hamilton, Winston-Salem Journal
|10
|10
|11
|Bill Landis, Cleveland Plain Dealer
|11
|10
|12
|Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
|11
|11
|13
|Dave Rearson, Honolulu Star-Advertiser
|11
|7
|9
|Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle
|11
|12
|13
|Rece Davis, ESPN
|11
|13
|12
|Brian Howell, Daily Camera
|12
|12
|11
|Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News
|12
|14
|11
|David Briggs, Toledo Blade
|12
|11
|9
|Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal
|12
|12
|11
|Jason Butt, Macon Telegraph
|12
|13
|13
|Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
|12
|12
|16
|Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman
|12
|8
|10
|Sammy Batten, Fayettesville Observer
|12
|13
|13
|Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
|12
|12
|13
|Andy Bitter, Roanoke Times
|13
|11
|11
|Matt Brown, Sports On Earth
|13
|15
|14
|Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star
|13
|15
|13
|Dave Southern, Idaho Statesman
|14
|13
|11
|Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times
|14
|13
|11
|Pat Caputo, Oakland Press
|17
|17
|18
