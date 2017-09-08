Notes, tidbits and stats heading for Saturday’s game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Florida Atlantic Owls at Camp Randall Stadium:

— This is the first meeting between Wisconsin and Florida Atlantic.

— Wisconsin has won 38 straight non-conference games played at home, the sixth-longest streak in FBS modern era (since 1946). A win would tie Ole Miss (1947-68) for the fifth-longest streak.

— Florida Atlantic, which has had a football program since 2001, is 0-17 against teams ranked in the Associated Press top 25.

— Wisconsin quarterbacks haven’t thrown an interception in seven straight games, the longest such streak since at least 2000. The previous high was six games in 2011.

— Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 15-3 when scoring first (0-0 in 2017), 7-3 when the opponent scores first (1-0 in 2017), 12-3 when leading after the first quarter (0-0 in 2017), 3-2 when trailing after the first quarter (1-0 in 2017), 19-2 when leading at halftime (0-0 in 2017), 2-4 when trailing at halftime (0-0 in 2017), 18-2 when leading after the third quarter (1-0 in 2017) and 3-3 when trailing after the third quarter (0-0 in 2017).

— Troy Fumagalli needs 67 to pass Tom McCauley for 20th place, 81 to pass Michael Jones for 19th place and 136 to pass Mel Reddick for 18th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Jazz Peavy needs 156 receiving yards to pass David Gilreath for 25th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Derrick Tindal needs 1 pass breakup to tie Lamarr White, Joey Boese, Roderick Rogers and Darius Hillary for 14th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Natrell Jamerson needs 1 kick return for a touchdown to tie Ira Matthews and Nick Davis for the most in UW history (2).

— Rafael Gaglianone needs 15 points to pass P.J. Hill for 9th place on UW’s all-time scoring list.

— Gaglianone needs 5 field goals to tie Taylor Mehlhaff and Rich Thompson for 3rd place on UW’s all-time list.

— Gaglianone needs 3 field-goal attempts to tie Mike Allen for 5th place on UW’s all-time list.

— Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal to join Taylor Mehlhaff and Philip Welch as the only to have three FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history (Mehlhaff 52, 51, 51; Welch 57, 52, 50; Gaglianone 51, 50).