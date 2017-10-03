Badgers having tough time gaining footing with AP voters
Usually when you make the top 10 of the Associated Press top-25 poll, a team has pretty solid footing. Win and a team(s) above you loses, then move up a spot on the ballot.
This, however, has not been the case for the Wisconsin Badgers.
Yes, the Badgers did jump up from No. 10 to No. 9 last week as then-No. 5 USC fell from the ranks of the unbeaten. But Wisconsin gained just five votes overall from Week 4 to Week 5. Compare that to the two teams ahead of UW in the poll: No. 8 TCU gained 51 votes and No. 7 Michigan added 27.
After last week’s win over Northwestern, 14 AP voters moved Wisconsin down on their ballot. Lauren Brownlow of WRAL-Baltimore slid the Badgers down four spots, from 9 to 13, while SEC Country’s Lauren Shute pushed UW from 6 to 9.
Wisconsin is listed as low as No. 14, but Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News, continuing a trend of the Badgers falling in Wilner’s eyes (he had them at No. 3 back in Week 2).
Seven voters do have Wisconsin ranked at No. 6 — up from the four last week.
The Badgers’ lack of a win over a big-time opponent, or a convincing win over the Wildcats, obviously isn’t helping. Would a big victory at Nebraska help? And how much would a loss hurt? Stay tuned next week, same bat time, same bat channel.
Here’s the complete look at the Week 5 ballots along with the previous two weeks for comparison:
|Voter
|Week 6
|Week 5
|Week 4
|Adam Jude, Seattle Times
|6
|7
|8
|Jonny Miller, WBZ Boston
|6
|8
|9
|Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News
|6
|7
|8
|Parrish Alford, Tupelo Daily Journal
|6
|6
|8
|Rick Wright, Albuquerque Journal
|6
|6
|7
|Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C.
|6
|6
|6
|Scott Wolf, Los Angeles Daily News
|6
|6
|7
|Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette
|7
|8
|8
|Dave Foster, WZTV Nashville
|7
|8
|8
|Jeff Miller, Orange County Register
|7
|8
|9
|Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus
|7
|8
|9
|Ross Dellenger, The Advocate, Baton Rouge
|7
|7
|7
|Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald
|7
|8
|8
|Steve Batterson, Quad City Times
|7
|7
|7
|Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network
|8
|9
|8
|Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal
|8
|9
|8
|Ed Daigneault, Republican-American
|8
|9
|9
|Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans
|8
|9
|6
|Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State Journal
|8
|7
|8
|Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
|8
|8
|10
|John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader
|8
|8
|7
|Pat Caputo, Oakland Press
|8
|8
|8
|Soren Petro, WHB Kansas City
|8
|8
|9
|Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press
|9
|10
|9
|Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News
|9
|11
|10
|Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser
|9
|10
|10
|Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle
|9
|9
|8
|Lauren Shute, SEC Country
|9
|6
|8
|Mitch Vingle, Charleston Gazette-Mail
|9
|9
|9
|Robert Gagliardi, Laramie Boomerang
|9
|9
|9
|Sammy Batten, Fayettesville Observer
|9
|10
|11
|Scott Hamilton, Winston-Salem Journal
|9
|11
|10
|Tony Parks, KZNS Salt Lake City
|9
|9
|6
|Aaron Suttles, Tuscaloosa News
|10
|8
|9
|Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
|10
|11
|11
|Brian Howell, Daily Camera
|10
|11
|11
|Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune
|10
|9
|9
|Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier
|10
|10
|10
|Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman
|10
|8
|8
|Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star
|10
|11
|12
|Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun
|10
|10
|9
|Safid Deen, Orlando Sentinel
|10
|11
|12
|Terry Hutchens, CNHI Sports Indiana
|10
|10
|10
|Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
|10
|10
|11
|Andy Bitter, Roanoke Times
|11
|12
|12
|Bill Landis, Cleveland Plain Dealer
|11
|10
|11
|Dave Southern, Idaho Statesman
|11
|11
|12
|David Briggs, Toledo Blade
|11
|11
|11
|Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal
|11
|11
|11
|Jason Butt, Macon Telegraph
|11
|11
|11
|John Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel
|11
|11
|7
|Keith Sargeant, NJ.com
|11
|9
|10
|Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
|11
|12
|10
|Rece Davis, ESPN
|11
|11
|10
|Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle
|11
|10
|8
|Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman
|11
|10
|12
|Brent Axe, Syracuse Media Group
|12
|11
|7
|Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times
|12
|11
|12
|Matt Brown, Sports On Earth
|12
|11
|11
|Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore
|13
|9
|7
|Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News
|14
|13
|9