Badgers having tough time gaining footing with AP voters

Usually when you make the top 10 of the Associated Press top-25 poll, a team has pretty solid footing. Win and a team(s) above you loses, then move up a spot on the ballot.

This, however, has not been the case for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Yes, the Badgers did jump up from No. 10 to No. 9 last week as then-No. 5 USC fell from the ranks of the unbeaten. But Wisconsin gained just five votes overall from Week 4 to Week 5. Compare that to the two teams ahead of UW in the poll: No. 8 TCU gained 51 votes and No. 7 Michigan added 27.

After last week’s win over Northwestern, 14 AP voters moved Wisconsin down on their ballot. Lauren Brownlow of WRAL-Baltimore slid the Badgers down four spots, from 9 to 13, while SEC Country’s Lauren Shute pushed UW from 6 to 9.

Wisconsin is listed as low as No. 14, but Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News, continuing a trend of the Badgers falling in Wilner’s eyes (he had them at No. 3 back in Week 2).

Seven voters do have Wisconsin ranked at No. 6 — up from the four last week.

The Badgers’ lack of a win over a big-time opponent, or a convincing win over the Wildcats, obviously isn’t helping. Would a big victory at Nebraska help? And how much would a loss hurt? Stay tuned next week, same bat time, same bat channel.

Here’s the complete look at the Week 5 ballots along with the previous two weeks for comparison:

Voter Week 6 Week 5 Week 4
Adam Jude, Seattle Times 6 7 8
Jonny Miller, WBZ Boston 6 8 9
Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News 6 7 8
Parrish Alford, Tupelo Daily Journal 6 6 8
Rick Wright, Albuquerque Journal 6 6 7
Rob Long, WJFK-FM Washington, D.C. 6 6 6
Scott Wolf, Los Angeles Daily News 6 6 7
Bob Asmussen, Champaign News-Gazette 7 8 8
Dave Foster, WZTV Nashville 7 8 8
Jeff Miller, Orange County Register 7 8 9
Matt McCoy, WTVN-AM Columbus 7 8 9
Ross Dellenger, The Advocate, Baton Rouge 7 7 7
Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald 7 8 8
Steve Batterson, Quad City Times 7 7 7
Adam Zucker, CBS Sports Network 8 9 8
Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal 8 9 8
Ed Daigneault, Republican-American 8 9 9
Garland Gillen, WVUE-TV New Orleans 8 9 6
Jason Galloway, Wisconsin State Journal 8 7 8
Jerry DiPaola, Pittsburgh Tribune-Review 8 8 10
John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader 8 8 7
Pat Caputo, Oakland Press 8 8 8
Soren Petro, WHB Kansas City 8 8 9
Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press 9 10 9
Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News 9 11 10
Dave Reardon, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 9 10 10
Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle 9 9 8
Lauren Shute, SEC Country 9 6 8
Mitch Vingle, Charleston Gazette-Mail 9 9 9
Robert Gagliardi, Laramie Boomerang 9 9 9
Sammy Batten, Fayettesville Observer 9 10 11
Scott Hamilton, Winston-Salem Journal 9 11 10
Tony Parks, KZNS Salt Lake City 9 9 6
Aaron Suttles, Tuscaloosa News 10 8 9
Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times 10 11 11
Brian Howell, Daily Camera 10 11 11
Eric Hansen, South Bend Tribune 10 9 9
Grace Raynor, The Post and Courier 10 10 10
Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman 10 8 8
Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star 10 11 12
Pat Dooley, Gainesville Sun 10 10 9
Safid Deen, Orlando Sentinel 10 11 12
Terry Hutchens, CNHI Sports Indiana 10 10 10
Tom Murphy, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette 10 10 11
Andy Bitter, Roanoke Times 11 12 12
Bill Landis, Cleveland Plain Dealer 11 10 11
Dave Southern, Idaho Statesman 11 11 12
David Briggs, Toledo Blade 11 11 11
Gary Horowitz, Statesman Journal 11 11 11
Jason Butt, Macon Telegraph 11 11 11
John Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel 11 11 7
Keith Sargeant, NJ.com 11 9 10
Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald 11 12 10
Rece Davis, ESPN 11 11 10
Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station Eagle 11 10 8
Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman 11 10 12
Brent Axe, Syracuse Media Group 12 11 7
Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times 12 11 12
Matt Brown, Sports On Earth 12 11 11
Lauren Brownlow, WRAL Baltimore 13 9 7
Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News 14 13 9

 