Badgers ranked No. 10 in latest AP Top 25 poll

Although they didn’t have a game this week, the Wisconsin Badgers (3-0) slid down a spot to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll, which was released Sunday afternoon.

Wisconsin is one of four Big Ten teams in the Top 25, behind Penn State (4) and Michigan (8), and ranked ahead of Ohio State (11).

Jumping ahead of the Badgers into the top 10 were TCU and Georgia, who are coming off wins against Oklahoma State and Mississippi State, respectively. Oklahoma State, ranked sixth last week, is now slotted at No. 15.

Wisconsin begins Big Ten play on Saturday, hosting Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium.

AP Top 25 poll, Week 5 (Sept. 24, 2017)

No. Team

Previous Rank

1 Alabama 1
2 Clemson

2

3 Oklahoma

3

4 Penn State

4

5 USC

5

6 Washington

7

7 Georgia

11

8 Michigan

8

9 TCU

16

10 Wisconsin

9

11 Ohio State

10

12 Virginia Tech

13

13 Auburn

15

14 Miami (FL)

14

15 Oklahoma State

6

16 Washington State

18

17 Louisville

19

18 South Florida

21

19 San Diego State

22

20 Utah

23

21 Florida

20

22 Notre Dame

NR

23 West Virginia

NR

24 Mississippi State

17

25 LSU

25

 