Badgers ranked No. 10 in latest AP Top 25 poll

Although they didn’t have a game this week, the Wisconsin Badgers (3-0) slid down a spot to No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll, which was released Sunday afternoon.

Wisconsin is one of four Big Ten teams in the Top 25, behind Penn State (4) and Michigan (8), and ranked ahead of Ohio State (11).

Jumping ahead of the Badgers into the top 10 were TCU and Georgia, who are coming off wins against Oklahoma State and Mississippi State, respectively. Oklahoma State, ranked sixth last week, is now slotted at No. 15.

Wisconsin begins Big Ten play on Saturday, hosting Northwestern at Camp Randall Stadium.

AP Top 25 poll, Week 5 (Sept. 24, 2017)