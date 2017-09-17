Badgers ranked No. 9 in latest Top 25 poll
After a 40-6 win over BYU on Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers moved up one spot to No. 9 in the Top 25 poll, right where UW began the season.
More Badgers coverage
The Badgers leapfrogged Big Ten rival Ohio State, which slid from No. 8 to 10th overall after a 38-7 win over Army.
Wisconsin is sandwiched between the Buckeyes at No. 10 and Michigan at No. 8.
The Badgers are off next week but begin conference play with a home game against Northwestern on Sept. 30.
AP Top 25 list: Sept. 17, Week 4
|Rank
|Team
|
Previous Rank
|1
|Alabama
|1
|2
|Clemson
|
3
|3
|Oklahoma
|
2
|4
|Penn State
|
5
|5
|USC
|
4
|6
|Oklahoma State
|
9
|7
|Washington
|
6
|8
|Michigan
|
7
|9
|Wisconsin
|
10
|10
|Ohio State
|
8
|11
|Georgia
|
13
|12
|Florida State
|
11
|13
|Virginia Tech
|
16
|14
|Miami (FL)
|
17
|15
|Auburn
|
15
|16
|TCU
|
20
|17
|Mississippi State
|
NR
|18
|Washington State
|
21
|19
|Louisville
|
14
|20
|Florida
|
24
|21
|South Florida
|
22
|22
|San Diego State
|
NR
|23
|Utah
|
NR
|24
|Oregon
|
NR
|25
|LSU
|
12
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED