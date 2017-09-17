After a 40-6 win over BYU on Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers moved up one spot to No. 9 in the Top 25 poll, right where UW began the season.

The Badgers leapfrogged Big Ten rival Ohio State, which slid from No. 8 to 10th overall after a 38-7 win over Army.

Wisconsin is sandwiched between the Buckeyes at No. 10 and Michigan at No. 8.

The Badgers are off next week but begin conference play with a home game against Northwestern on Sept. 30.

AP Top 25 list: Sept. 17, Week 4