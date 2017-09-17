Badgers ranked No. 9 in latest Top 25 poll

After a 40-6 win over BYU on Saturday, the Wisconsin Badgers moved up one spot to No. 9 in the Top 25 poll, right where UW began the season.

The Badgers leapfrogged Big Ten rival Ohio State, which slid from No. 8 to 10th overall after a 38-7 win over Army.

Wisconsin is sandwiched between the Buckeyes at No. 10 and Michigan at No. 8.

The Badgers are off next week but begin conference play with a home game against Northwestern on Sept. 30.

AP Top 25 list: Sept. 17, Week 4

Rank Team

Previous Rank

1 Alabama 1
2 Clemson

3

3 Oklahoma

2

4 Penn State

5

5 USC

4

6 Oklahoma State

9

7 Washington

6

8 Michigan

7

9 Wisconsin

10

10 Ohio State

8

11 Georgia

13

12 Florida State

11

13 Virginia Tech

16

14 Miami (FL)

17

15 Auburn

15

16 TCU

20

17 Mississippi State

NR

18 Washington State

21

19 Louisville

14

20 Florida

24

21 South Florida

22

22 San Diego State

NR

23 Utah

NR

24 Oregon

NR

25 LSU

12

 