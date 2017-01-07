UW hockey beats Michigan State, earns 9th win of season

Five different players scored for the Badgers on Friday night, and they won their ninth game of the season in a dominating 5-1 effort over the Michigan State Spartans.

Junior forward Jason Ford started things off for the Badgers early with his goal 2:21 into the first period. He found an opening in the net, sliding on his knees and sending one home thanks to crisp passes from junior Cullen Hurley and sophomore Dan Labosky.

Fellow junior forward Cameron Hughes scored his third goal of the year and opened up a 2-0 lead for Wisconsin, which didn’t score again until 2:40 into the second period when its special teams took over.

The power-play attack lit the lamp when sophomore forward Will Johnson scored on a 5-on-3 Badger advantage. His shot rang true, beating Spartans goaltender Ed Minney’s right blocker and sending the Kohl Center into a frenzy.

The Badgers added to their lead with a short-handed goal by junior defenseman Jake Linehart. Freshman forward Max Zimmer from Medina, Minn. closed out the game’s scoring with his diving one-timer to make it a four-goal Badger lead.

Wisconsin goaltender Jack Berry stopped 25-of-26 shots to complete his fifth win of the year.

Four Badgers players scored multiple points, including Linehart, senior forward Grant Besse, sophomore forward Seamus Malone and freshman forward Trent Frederic.

Besse, who was tied for fifth place in the Big Ten for points scored coming into tonight’s contest, added two assists to increase his season total to 21 points.

The Badgers improve to 2-1 in the Big Ten and 9-7-1 overall. They face Michigan State on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. in attempt to complete their first Big Ten sweep of the season.