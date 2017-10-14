Twi-lights: Giannis throws block party, Bucks hit 16 treys
Did you miss the Bucks 107-103 win over the Pistons in their preseason finale?
Don’t worry, we have you covered. Catch up on all the best highlights from tonight’s game, including a few monster blocks by Giannis and the Bucks raining threes.
Ball is tipped and we are underway!
Watch the @Bucks final preseason game on @FSWisconsin & #FoxSportsGo: https://t.co/b0WVu79INA pic.twitter.com/ciUxR6nNGZ
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 14, 2017
AND-1!
Giannis gets things going for the #Bucks. Watch on @FSWisconsin & #FoxSportsGo: https://t.co/b0WVu79INA pic.twitter.com/UGQyJQ287R
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 14, 2017
Giannis with the chase-down block 👀
Watch on @FSWisconsin & #FoxSportsGo: https://t.co/b0WVu79INA pic.twitter.com/GIjxXKkgFt
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 14, 2017
The #Bucks put on a 3-point clinic in the first half. Watch all 10 triples 🔥
Catch the second half on @FSWisconsin & #FoxSportsGo pic.twitter.com/FeAsPBZQSy
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 14, 2017
👀👀👀 @Giannis_An34
Watch on @FSWisconsin & #FoxSportsGo pic.twitter.com/K18Q2lNo1k
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 14, 2017
Whatever works, @Bucks 🤷♂️
Watch the final quarter on @FSWisconsin & #FoxSportsGo pic.twitter.com/wlcPIH2UKB
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 14, 2017
ICYMI: Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a block party in the #Bucks‘ preseason win over Pistons pic.twitter.com/PnjZbqdW7c
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) October 14, 2017
