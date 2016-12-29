Twi-lights: Bucks 119, Pistons 94

The Milwaukee Bucks are campaigning to get young stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker into the All-Star Game (use the hashtags #NBAVoteGiannis and #NBAVoteJabari to help), and they gave the effort another boost Wednesday in a 119-94 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Parker scored 31 points and Antetokounmpo scored 23 points to power the Bucks to a big win, and there were plenty of big plays to around.

Check out all of the best highlights from the win below, as well as all of the postgame player interviews and our chat with head coach Jason Kidd:

Brogdon getting in on the scoring! Bucks have 10 assists in the 3rd quarter! Watch them live on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/YVgfOS5vDW pic.twitter.com/gbT3PxvWn9 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 29, 2016

.@M10OSE says the @Bucks did a good job controlling the glass tonight in the big win over Detroit pic.twitter.com/V5qjD7Y8Wj — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 29, 2016