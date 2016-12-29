Twi-lights: Bucks 119, Pistons 94

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker scored 31 points in a big win over the Detroit Pistons.
Leon Halip-USA TODAY Sports/Leon Halip

The Milwaukee Bucks are campaigning to get young stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker into the All-Star Game (use the hashtags #NBAVoteGiannis and #NBAVoteJabari to help), and they gave the effort another boost Wednesday in a 119-94 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Parker scored 31 points and Antetokounmpo scored 23 points to power the Bucks to a big win, and there were plenty of big plays to around.

Check out all of the best highlights from the win below, as well as all of the postgame player interviews and our chat with head coach Jason Kidd:

 