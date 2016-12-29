Twi-lights: Bucks 119, Pistons 94
The Milwaukee Bucks are campaigning to get young stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker into the All-Star Game (use the hashtags #NBAVoteGiannis and #NBAVoteJabari to help), and they gave the effort another boost Wednesday in a 119-94 win over the Detroit Pistons.
Parker scored 31 points and Antetokounmpo scored 23 points to power the Bucks to a big win, and there were plenty of big plays to around.
Check out all of the best highlights from the win below, as well as all of the postgame player interviews and our chat with head coach Jason Kidd:
Monroe for the bucket! Watch the @Bucks battle Detroit live on @fswisconsin and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/YVgfOS5vDW pic.twitter.com/aOOidYFtQw
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 29, 2016
#NBAVote Giannis Antetokounmpo!!! Watch the @Bucks live on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/YVgfOS5vDW pic.twitter.com/EtMBPxj3We
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 29, 2016
.@matthewdelly for THREE! Catch the @Bucks live on @fswisconsin and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/YVgfOS5vDW pic.twitter.com/dk8mf4MSDx
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 29, 2016
Don't leave @TonySnell20 open in the corner! Catch the @Bucks battle the Pistons on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/YVgfOS5vDW pic.twitter.com/6iwASqSbNz
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 29, 2016
The @Bucks are shooting 7/10 from the 3-point line tonight! Watch them live on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/YVgfOS5vDW pic.twitter.com/sVCu9gdW92
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 29, 2016
#NBAVote Jabari Parker! Watch his #Bucks take on the Pistons on @fswisconsin and #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/YVgfOS5vDW pic.twitter.com/oJmRdicInm
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 29, 2016
.@JabariParker makes the #Pistons dizzy with this bucket! Watch the @Bucks on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/YVgfOS5vDW pic.twitter.com/P6eYBatL4k
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 29, 2016
Brogdon getting in on the scoring! Bucks have 10 assists in the 3rd quarter! Watch them live on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/YVgfOS5vDW pic.twitter.com/gbT3PxvWn9
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 29, 2016
We can't say it enough! #NBAVote Jabari Parker #NBAVote Jabari Parker #NBAVote Jabari Parker
Watch on #FOXSportsGo https://t.co/YVgfOS5vDW pic.twitter.com/8EOeNZ0eSZ
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 29, 2016
.@JabariParker: "We want to keep on winning"@Giannis_An34: *dances*@Bucks win 119-94 over the Pistons! pic.twitter.com/USJI4vwbKf
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 29, 2016
.@M10OSE says the @Bucks did a good job controlling the glass tonight in the big win over Detroit pic.twitter.com/V5qjD7Y8Wj
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 29, 2016
Coach Kidd says the @Bucks played with high energy for all 48 minutes in their win against the Pistons tonight pic.twitter.com/kpoHQ6GUDO
— FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) December 29, 2016