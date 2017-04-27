Watt’s that? Badgers LB popular pick in final Packers mock draft roundup

The NFL Draft is finally upon us (well, almost) and thus we have one final look at who analysts think the Green Bay Packers will select.

Despite picking at No. 29 overall, this is a deep draft and the Packers should get an impact player with their first-round pick.

Lately, there is a general feeling that Wisconsin outside linebacker T.J. Watt is the pick for Green Bay (which would make a lot of Wisconsinites very happy).

But the Packers need a cornerback, and there’s a lot of quality candidate this year, so that position is also a popular choice.

We’ve looked high and far to give you as many mocks as we could find, thus presenting many different views. Which way will Green Bay go? We’ll find out soon.

One thing to keep in mind: Last year only two of the mocks we found predicted Kenny Clark as the Packers’ first-round pick.

OK, with that out of the way, here’s our fourth and final mock roundup for the Packers. Enjoy.

Peter Schrager of FOXSports.com (April 27): T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin. From April 25 (7 rounds): Round 1 — Watt. “This will sell some jerseys, huh? The younger brother of JJ and Derek Watt, T.J. really starred for only one year at Wisconsin. But he had a heck of a season, finally healthy and recording 11.5 sacks. The local boy stays home.”; Round 2 — Marcus Williams, S, Utah; Round 3 — Vincent Taylor, DT, Oklahoma State; Round 4 — Jeremiah Ledbetter, DT, Arkansas; Round 5a — Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State; Round 5b — Malachi Dupre, WR, LSU; Round 6 — Alek Torgersen, QB, Penn; Round 7 — Francis Owusu, WR, Stanford.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com (April 27): Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma. “This wouid be a bold move by the Packers, but Mixon is arguably the best running back in the draft and Green Bay would be a good spot for him to land.” Previously: T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin.

Jason LaConfora of CBSSports.com (April 27): Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky. “He projects as a guard or a center, and Green Bay has a hole at guard after the departure of T.J. Lang in free agency, even after signing Jahri Evans. Just makes a lot of sense to me. Joe Mixon, even with the specter of the video on the internet of him striking a woman, could come into play in this range as well.”

Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN Insider (April 27): Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky.

Todd McShay of ESPN Insider (April 27): Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC.

Tony Pauline of DraftAnalyst.com (April 27): Round 1 — T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin. “If there’s a highly rated cornerback that will be the pick. Otherwise everything points to Watt. Tre’Davious White will be a consideration.”; Round 2 — Taylor Moton, T, Western Michigan; Round 3 — Shaquill Griffin, CB, Central Florida; Round 4 — Jeremy McNichols, RB, Boise State. Previously (3 rounds): Round 1 — Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple; Round 2 — Dion Dawkins, G, Temple; Round 3 — Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report (April 27): Round 1 — T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin. “Don’t be shocked if the Packers go with an outside cornerback here or on Day 2 given the decision to move Damarious Randall back inside. Adoree’ Jackson of USC would be a name to think about long and hard when the Packers come on the clock. But T.J. Watt is too promising as an outside rusher to ignore. Watt is still learning the game on defense after starting his career as a tight end, but already, you can see the flashes of power, speed and flexibility that great pass-rushers have. His football love is also off the charts. He’s the kind of guy you draft, plug into the lineup and then put his name in the team’s Hall of Fame someday.”; Round 2 — Obi Melifonwu, CB, UConn; Round 3 — Ethan Pocic, C, LSU; Round 4 — Brian Hill, RB, Wyoming; Round 5a — Jeremiah Ledbetter, DL, Arkansas; Round 5b — Shelton Gibson, WR, West Virginia; Round 6 — Nate Gerry, S, Nebraska; Round 7 — Jordan Evans, LB, Oklahoma. Previously (2 rounds): Round 1 — Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin; Round 2 — Luke Riley, LB, LSU.

Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com (April 27): Jordan Willis, OLB, Kansas State. “I think they have to upgrade the pass rush more than anything. Willis is a player scouts love more than the draftniks. Clay Matthews isn’t a kid anymore.” Previously: T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin.

Jeff Risdon of RealGM.com (April 27): Round 1 — Jordan Willis, OLB, Kansas State. “Highly productive for the Wildcats, Willis tested unexpectedly well at the Combine. He’s the type of talent GM Ted Thompson gravitates toward and fills a need on the Green Bay defense.”; Round 2 — D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas; Round 3 — Jake Butt, TE, Michigan. Previously: Round 1 — Mike Williams, WR, Clemson; Round 2 — Larry Ogunjobi, DT, Charlotte; Round 3 — Brandon Wilson, CB, Houston.

Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star (April 27): Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee.

John McClain and Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle (April 27): McClain: T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin. Wilson — Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama. Previously: McClain — Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU; Wilson — Williams.

Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News (April 27): T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin. “Watt can fill the Packers’ pass rushing need and should make for an easy transition by staying in Wisconsin. Cornerback Kevin King and running back (Alvin Kamara or Joe Mixon) are the other options.” Previously: Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky.

Albert Breer of SI.com’s MMQB (April 27): Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida. “Green Bay needs to overhaul this position and Wilson is a solid fit for Dom Capers’ scheme.”

Eric Galko of The Sporting News (April 27): T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin. “Watt can fill the Packers’ pass rushing need and should make for an easy transition by staying in Wisconsin. Cornerback Kevin King and running back (Alvin Kamara or Joe Mixon) are the other options.” Previously (2 rounds): Round 1 — Dan Feeney, G, Indiana; Round 2 — Isaiah Ford, WR, Virginia Tech.

Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball.com (April 27): Round 1 — Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma; Round 2 — Tyus Bowser, DE/OLB, Houston; Round 3 — Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky; Round 4 — Jessemen Dunker, G, Tennessee State; Round 5a — Marquez White, CB, Florida State; Round 5b — Johnathan Ford, S, Auburn; Round 6 — Ben Gedeon, LB, Michigan; Round 7 –Boom Williams, RB, Kentucky. Previously (5 rounds): Round 1 — Jabrill Peppers, S/LB, Michigan; Round 2 — Bowser; Round 3 — T.J. Logan, RB, North Carolina; Round 4 — Jermaine Eleumunor, G, Texas A&M; Round 5a — Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma; Round 5b — Jadar Johnson, S, Clemson.

Mike Farrell of Rivals.com (April 27): T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin. “Dallas could jump on Watt at No. 28, but if it doesn’t, I can see the Packers adding defensive value here. Mixon would be tempting to fix that running game.” Previously: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford.

Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer (April 27): Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado.

Rob Rang of NFLDraftScout.com (April 27): Forrest Lamp, OG, Kentucky. Previously: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State.

Josh Norris of Rotoworld.com (April 27): Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama. Previously: Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin.

Dane Brugler of NFLDraftScout.com (April 27): T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin. “Nick Perry is locked into one outside edge position, Clay Matthews has an uncertain future in Green Bay and there is little depth on the roster. Aside from being a Wisconsin native and alum, Watt is an ideal fit in the Packers’ front-seven.” Previously: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State.

Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball.com (April 27): Round 1 — Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma; Round 2 — Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State; Round 3 — Ryan Anderson, OLB, Alabama; Round 4 — Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa; Round 5a — Tyler Swoopes, TE, Texas; Round 5b –Kenny Golladay, WR, Northern Illinois; Round 6 — Ken Ekanem, DE, Virginia Tech; Round 7 –Jordan Evans, ILB Oklahoma. Previously (4 rounds): Round 1 — Kevin King, CB, Washington; Round 2 — Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA; Round 3 — Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo; Round 4 — Dalvin Tomlinson, DT, Alabama.

Scott Wright of DraftCountdown.com (April 27): Previously (3 rounds): T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin. Round 1 — Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA; Round 2 — Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida; Round 3 — Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson.

Wayne Staats of Land of 10 (April 27): Round 1 — Fabien Moreau, CB, UCLA; Round 2 –Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State.

Dan Duggan of NJ Advance Media (April 27): Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA. Previously: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford.

Will Brinson of CBSSports.com (April 27): Kevin King, CB, Washington. Previously: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama.

Charley Casserly of NFL.com (April 27): Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC. Previously: Teez Tabor, CB, Florida.

Johnny Valencia of Breaking Football (April 27): T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin. Previously (3 rounds): Round 1 — Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State; Round 2 — Williams; Round 3 — Dorian Johnson, G, Pittsburgh.

Jonah Tuls of Draft Breakdown (April 27): Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma.

Alex Khvatov of NFL Draft Blitz (April 27): Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU.

Dieter Kurtenbach of FOXSports.com (April 26): Round 1 — Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida. “The Packers love defensive backs that can provide in multiple ways, and Wilson fits that bill. He might not become a CB1 in his career, but he can play as a second option, in the slot, or as a safety.”; Round 2 — Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois; Round 3 — Duke Riley, OLB, LSU; Round 4 — Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson; Round 5a — Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida; Round 5b — Avery Moss, OLB, Youngstown State; Round 6 — Noble Nwachuku, DE, West Virginia; Round 7 — Jerod Evans, QB, Virginia Tech. Previously (4 rounds): Round 1 — Wilson; Round 2 — Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama; Round 3 — Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma; Round 4 — Jarron Jones, DT, Notre Dame.

Drafttek (April 26): Round 1 — T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin; Round 2 — Dion Dawkins, G, Temple; Round 3 — Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado; Round 4 — Josh Malone, WR, Tennessee; Round 5a — Corey Clement, RB, Wisconsin; Round 5b — Deatrich Wise, DL, Arkansas; Round 6 — Brandon Langley, CB, Lamar; Round 7 — Riley Bullough, ILB, Michigan State. Previously: Round 1 — Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State; Round 2 — Ryan Anderson, DE/OLB, Alabama; Round 3 — J.J. Dielman, C, Utah; Round 4 — Kenny Golladay, WR, Northern Illinois; Round 5a — Brian Hill, RB, Wyoming; Round 5b — Brendan Langley, CB, Lamar; Round 6 — Deatrich Wise, DY, Arkansas; Round 7 — Corey Levin, OG, Chattanooga.

Chris Burke and Emily Kaplan of SI.com (April 26): Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado. Previously (Burke): Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU.

Mike Mayock of NFL.com (April 26): Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee.

Eddie Brown of the San Diego Union-Tribune (April 26): Round 1 — TreDavious White, CB, LSU; Round 2 — Dorian Johnson, G, Pittsburgh; Round 3 — D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas; Round 4 — Deatrich Wise Jr., DE, Arkansas; Round 5a — Corn Elder, CB, Miami; Round 5b — Sam Tevi, OT, Utah; Round 6 — Calvin Munson, OLB, San Diego State; Round 7 — Hardy Nickerson Jr., ILB, Illinois. Previously (2 rounds): Round 1 — White; Round 2 — Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State.

Sam Farmer of the L.A. Times (April 26): T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin. Previously: Watt.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com (April 26): Takkarist McKinley, DE/OLB, UCLA. “If McKinnley were to fall to Green Bay, it might be seen as a huge win inside their war room as they are in desperate need of a pass rusher. And we know about their affinity for players from UCLA.” Previously: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri.

Gary Myers of the New York Daily News (April 26): Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU.

Don Banks of Patriots.com (April 26): Jabrill Peppers, S/LB, Michigan. “The Packers seem fixated on defense in the first round, so I don’t think Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon is on their radar screen until round two. The versatile Peppers seems like a nice fit for Green Bay’s defense, given how much Dom Capers has been known to move his chess pieces around from week to week.”

Chad Reuter of NFL.com (April 26): Round 1 — T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin; Round 2 –D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas; Round 3 –Shaquill Griffin, CB, Central Florida; Round 4 — Sean Harlow, G, Oregon State; Round 5a– Jonathan Calvin, DE, Mississippi State; Round 5b — Nate Hairston, CB, Temple; Round 6 –Robert Davis, WR, Georgia State; Round 7 –Jonathan McLaughlin, T, Virginia Tech. Previously (5 rounds): Round 1 — Watt; Round 2 — Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama; Round 3 — Danny Isidora, G, Miami; Round 4 — Joe Williams, RB, Utah; Round 5a –Richie Brown, LB, Mississippi State; Round 5b — DeAngelo Yancey, WR, Purdue.

Justin Rogers of the Detroit News (April 26): Kevin King, CB, Washington. “When Sam Shields went down early last season, the Packers struggled to keep it together in the back end. King is built like a faster Richard Sherman. If King’s instincts ever come even close, look out.”

Pete Fiutak of Collegefootballnews.com (April 26): Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado. “A hot underground name among the scouting world over the last several days, he’s a physical baller who fills an instant need. The Packers will go corner – it might be Quincy Wilson or Adoree Jackson, though.”

Danny Kelly of The Ringer (April 26): Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State. “Inconsistency is the biggest concern when it comes to the 6-foot-6, 295-pound McDowell, but when he’s on, he’s damn-near unblockable. Putting him on Green Bay’s defensive line next to Mike Daniels and Kenny Clark would give the Packers the potential to field one of the most dominant run-stuffing fronts in football, and against the pass, the athletic penetrator can play the five-technique spot or bump inside to provide some push from the nose tackle position.” Previously: McDowell.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post (April 26): T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin.

Bob Condotta and Jayson Jenks of The Seattle Times (April 26): T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin.

Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee (April 26): T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin.

Matthew Glensek of the Indianapolis Star (April 26): T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin. ” J.J.’s brother gets to stay close to home. The Packers were able to hold onto Nick Perry in free agency, but lost Datone Jones and Julius Peppers. This will be a popular pick in the Land of Cheese.”

Greg Cote of the Miami Herald (April 26): Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama.

Kevin Hanson of EDSfootball.com (April 26): Kevin King, CB, Washington. Previously (3 rounds): Round 1 — T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin; Round 2 — Desmond King, CB, Iowa; Round 3 — Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe (April 26): Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky.

Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic (April 26): Kevin King, CB, Washington.

Xavier Cromartie of College Football Metrics (April 26): Kevin King, CB, Washington. “TJ Watt makes sense if available, but GB has Matthews and Perry (with huge contracts) and Fackrell. GB needs 3 CBs in this draft.” Previously: Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado.

Bob Glauber of Newsday (April 26): T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin.

Dan Bilicki of the Toronto Sun (April 26): Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado.

Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus (April 26): Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt. Previously (3 rounds): Round 1 — T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin; Round 2 — Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina; Round 3 — Blair Brown, LB, Ohio.

Charean Williams of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram (April 26): T.J. Watt, OL, Wisconsin. Previously: Watt.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press (April 26): Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky. Previously: Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune (April 26): Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida. “Packers’ secondary was troubled by the end of last season and their greatest need matches nicely with the strength of the draft.”

MyNFLDraft.com (April 26): Kevin King, CB, Washington.

Stephen Cohen of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer (April 26): Sidney Jones, CB, Washington. “The Packers are the kind of long-term thinking franchise that might jump at the chance to get some value in Jones, at one time regarded as the best corner prospect in the draft.”

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald (April 26): T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin.

Robert Davis of Football’s Future (April 26): Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama.

The NFL Draft Guru (April 26): Round 1 — T.J. Watt, Wisconsin; Round 2 — Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan. Previously: Round 1 — Haason Reddick, OLB, Temple; Round 2 — Lewis.

Ray Didinger of CSN Philly (April 26): Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC. Previously: Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky.

Dan Kadar of SB Nation/Mocking the Draft (April 26): Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU. Previously: White.

Doug Martz of Draft Board Guru (April 26): Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU. Previously: Kevin King, CB, Washington.

Matt Bitonti of DraftDaffy.com (April 26): Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC.

Pete Prisco of CBSSports.com in his “what teams should do” mock (April 26): T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin. “They have to get better rushing the passer and Watt has the type of ability to provide it. He is a late bloomer, but they hit on another late bloomer a few years ago: Clay Matthews.”

Peter King of SI.com (April 25): T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin. “Just too perfect, a Wisconsin kid with Clay Matthews motor helping Matthews on rush.”

Nate Davis of USAToday.com (April 25): Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State. “He’s got some red flags off the field and in the training room but also owns a multi-dimensional, every-down skill set that would diversify the Pack attack and alleviate the load on Aaron Rodgers’ right arm.” Previously: Cook.

John Harris of the Washington Post (April 25): Kevin King, CB, Washington. “King’s name hasn’t been thrown around all that much for first-round consideration, but he’s 6-foot-3, can fly and was highly productive at Washington opposite Sidney Jones, who would’ve been off the board if not for an Achilles injury he suffered on his pro day. The Packers’ cornerback situation is far from optimum and the athletically gifted King fills a need here for certain.” Previously: King.

Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (April 25): T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin.

Nick Klopsis of Newsday (March 29): T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin. Previously: Watt.

Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (April 25): T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin.

Doug Farrar of Bleacher Report (April 25): Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado.

Phillip Heilman of the Jacksonville Times-Union (April 25): Round 1 — T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin; Round 2 — Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma.

Tab Bamford of Chicago Now (April 25): Round 1 — Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State; Round 2 — Jordan Willis, OLB, Kansas State; Round 3 — Pat Elflein, OL, Ohio State; Round 4 — Daeshon Hall, DE, Texas A&M. Previously: Round 1 — Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky; Round 2 — Willis; Round 3 — Matthew Dayes, RB, North Carolina; Round 4 — Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois.

Connor Riley of SECCountry.com (April 25): Round 1 — Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State; Round 2 — Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M. Previously: Round 1 — Teez Tabor, CB, Florida; Round 2 — Conley.

Connor Hughes of NJ Advanced Media (April 25): Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama. Previously: Kevin King, CB, Washington.

Kyle Crabbs of FanRag Sports (April 24): Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado. “The Packers secondary was demolished in the NFC championship game by Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons. The Packers CB situation is dire straights. Awuzie is a position flexible player who can line up on the boundary or in the slot. He would stable addition to the secondary, even if his ceiling as a player is not on the level of the earlier cornerbacks selected throughout the first round of the draft.”

Brennan Smith of the Salt Lake Tribune (April 24): Kevin King, CB, Washington.

Evan Silva of Rotoworld.com (April 24): Jordan Willis, DE/OLB, Kansas State.

Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN.com “Grade A” mock (April 19): Round 1 — Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA; Round 2 — Sidney Jones, CB, Washington; Round 3 — James Connor, RB, Pittsburgh.