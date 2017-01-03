Badgers linebacker T.J. Watt declares for 2017 NFL Draft

Yesterday’s Cotton Bowl win was the last time a Watt brother will dress in Badgers red. Wisconsin junior linebacker T.J. Watt announced on Tuesday morning via Twitter that he is entering the NFL Draft.

The 2016 All-Big Ten first team selection and second-team AP All-American officially declared for the draft, following in the footsteps of his two older brothers, J.J. and Derek.

Watt had 63 tackles, 15.5 TFL and 11.5 sacks for the Badgers this season. His 11.5 sacks were the most for a Badgers player since O’Brien Schofield had 12 in 2009 and the fifth-most for any Wisconsin player in a single season.

Watt will forego his senior season, just as his older brother J.J. did when he declared for the NFL draft after the 2010 season before being selected by Houston in the first round. T.J.’s other older brother, Derek, played four years for the Badgers and was drafted by the San Diego Chargers last year.

T.J. Watt finished his Wisconsin Badgers career with a 24-16 Cotton Bowl win over Western Michigan. He recorded four tackles and a sack in his final collegiate game.