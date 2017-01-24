StaTuesday: Packers’ Rodgers among all-time best playoff QBs

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers couldn’t completely run the table, but the quarterback did continue his history of playing well in the postseason.

In his 16 postseason games since 2009 (Rodgers appeared in a 2007 playoff game but didn’t attempt a pass), he has had a quarterback rating of 90 or better in all but three. He that mark in all three of Green Bay’s 2016 playoff games, including 125.2 against the Giants, which was his third-best postseason QB rating.

Quite simply, Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL playoff history.

Among quarterbacks who have appeared in at least six playoff games and have had 200 pass attempts, Rodgers is fourth in career postseason passer rating at 99.4. And the three quarterbacks listed above Rodgers all played in fewer playoff games.

Player G Comp % Avg Yds TD INT Rating Bart Starr 10 61.0 8.2 15 3 104.8 Kurt Warner 13 66.5 8.6 31 14 102.8 Drew Brees 11 65.9 7.6 24 6 100.7 Aaron Rodgers 17 63.5 7.5 36 10 99.4 Matt Ryan 7 67.6 7.5 16 7 98.8 Joe Montana 23 62.7 7.9 45 21 95.6 Alex Smith 6 60.0 6.7 12 2 94.5 Russell Wilson 12 61.6 8.3 20 11 94.1 Joe Theismann 10 60.7 8.4 11 7 91.4 Tom Brady 33 62.4 6.8 61 30 88.7 Joe Flacco 15 56.6 7.2 25 10 88.6 Troy Aikman 16 63.7 7.7 23 17 88.3 Eli Manning 12 60.5 7.0 18 9 87.4 Peyton Manning 27 63.2 7.1 40 25 87.4 Brett Favre 24 60.8 7.4 44 30 86.3 Steve Young 22 62.0 7.1 20 13 85.8 Rich Gannon 9 63.5 7.0 11 8 85.5 Phillip Rivers 9 60.3 8.0 11 9 85.2

In Green Bay’s first two playoff games this year, Rodgers passed for over 350 yards in each. That made him just the third quarterback to have two 350+-yard games in any one playoffs, joining Kurt Warner (1999) and Drew Brees (2011).

Rodgers had six touchdown passes in those two games and nine overall in this postseason. That gives him 36 career playoff TDs, vaulting him to fifth place on the NFL’s all-time list. His touchdown percentage of 6.1 percent is as good a anyone else’s in the top five.

Player G TD TD% Tom Brady 33 61 4.8 Joe Montana 23 45 6.1 Brett Favre 24 44 5.6 Peyton Manning 27 40 3.9 Aaron Rodgers 17 36 6.1 Dan Marino 18 32 4.7 Kurt Warner 13 31 6.7 Terry Bradshaw 19 30 6.6 John Elway 22 27 4.1 Joe Flacco 15 25 5.6 Ben Roethlisberger 20 25 4.0 Drew Brees 11 24 5.2 Donovan McNabb 16 24 2.0 Roger Staubach 20 24 5.9 Troy Aikman 16 23 4.6 Jim Kelly 17 21 3.9 Russell Wilson 12 20 8.3 Steve Young 22 20 4.2

While Rodgers might be one of the best playoff QBs of all-time, it would be hard to say he’s the best in Packers history. As seen in the first chart, Bart Starr has the best passer rating. Starr also had a 7.0 TD percentage — also the best in NFL history.

But one thing Starr didn’t do is run.

Rodgers is one of 14 quarterbacks who have rushed for 200 or more yards in the playoffs.

Player G Yds Avg Steve Young 22 594 6.2 Colin Kaepernick 6 507 9.9 John Elway 22 461 4.9 Roger Staubach 20 432 4.9 Donovan McNabb 16 422 5.9 Steve McNair 10 355 6.5 Russell Wilson 12 354 5.9 Joe Montana 23 314 5.0 Otto Graham 7 292 5.3 Terry Bradshaw 19 274 5.3 Aaron Rodgers 19 274 6.0 Randall Cunningham 12 273 5.6 Michael Vick 6 271 7.3 Ben Roethlisberger 20 230 3.2 Cam Newton 6 221 4.0 Alex Smith 6 207 6.7

Of course, to become truly the best, Rodgers will not only have to increase his stats but also claim another Super Bowl title. Only 12 quarterbacks have won multiple Super Bowls, including, of course, Starr twice.

