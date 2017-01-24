StaTuesday: Packers’ Rodgers among all-time best playoff QBs
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers couldn’t completely run the table, but the quarterback did continue his history of playing well in the postseason.
In his 16 postseason games since 2009 (Rodgers appeared in a 2007 playoff game but didn’t attempt a pass), he has had a quarterback rating of 90 or better in all but three. He that mark in all three of Green Bay’s 2016 playoff games, including 125.2 against the Giants, which was his third-best postseason QB rating.
Quite simply, Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL playoff history.
Among quarterbacks who have appeared in at least six playoff games and have had 200 pass attempts, Rodgers is fourth in career postseason passer rating at 99.4. And the three quarterbacks listed above Rodgers all played in fewer playoff games.
|Player
|G
|Comp %
|Avg Yds
|TD
|INT
|Rating
|Bart Starr
|10
|61.0
|8.2
|15
|3
|104.8
|Kurt Warner
|13
|66.5
|8.6
|31
|14
|102.8
|Drew Brees
|11
|65.9
|7.6
|24
|6
|100.7
|Aaron Rodgers
|17
|63.5
|7.5
|36
|10
|99.4
|Matt Ryan
|7
|67.6
|7.5
|16
|7
|98.8
|Joe Montana
|23
|62.7
|7.9
|45
|21
|95.6
|Alex Smith
|6
|60.0
|6.7
|12
|2
|94.5
|Russell Wilson
|12
|61.6
|8.3
|20
|11
|94.1
|Joe Theismann
|10
|60.7
|8.4
|11
|7
|91.4
|Tom Brady
|33
|62.4
|6.8
|61
|30
|88.7
|Joe Flacco
|15
|56.6
|7.2
|25
|10
|88.6
|Troy Aikman
|16
|63.7
|7.7
|23
|17
|88.3
|Eli Manning
|12
|60.5
|7.0
|18
|9
|87.4
|Peyton Manning
|27
|63.2
|7.1
|40
|25
|87.4
|Brett Favre
|24
|60.8
|7.4
|44
|30
|86.3
|Steve Young
|22
|62.0
|7.1
|20
|13
|85.8
|Rich Gannon
|9
|63.5
|7.0
|11
|8
|85.5
|Phillip Rivers
|9
|60.3
|8.0
|11
|9
|85.2
In Green Bay’s first two playoff games this year, Rodgers passed for over 350 yards in each. That made him just the third quarterback to have two 350+-yard games in any one playoffs, joining Kurt Warner (1999) and Drew Brees (2011).
Rodgers had six touchdown passes in those two games and nine overall in this postseason. That gives him 36 career playoff TDs, vaulting him to fifth place on the NFL’s all-time list. His touchdown percentage of 6.1 percent is as good a anyone else’s in the top five.
|Player
|G
|TD
|TD%
|Tom Brady
|33
|61
|4.8
|Joe Montana
|23
|45
|6.1
|Brett Favre
|24
|44
|5.6
|Peyton Manning
|27
|40
|3.9
|Aaron Rodgers
|17
|36
|6.1
|Dan Marino
|18
|32
|4.7
|Kurt Warner
|13
|31
|6.7
|Terry Bradshaw
|19
|30
|6.6
|John Elway
|22
|27
|4.1
|Joe Flacco
|15
|25
|5.6
|Ben Roethlisberger
|20
|25
|4.0
|Drew Brees
|11
|24
|5.2
|Donovan McNabb
|16
|24
|2.0
|Roger Staubach
|20
|24
|5.9
|Troy Aikman
|16
|23
|4.6
|Jim Kelly
|17
|21
|3.9
|Russell Wilson
|12
|20
|8.3
|Steve Young
|22
|20
|4.2
While Rodgers might be one of the best playoff QBs of all-time, it would be hard to say he’s the best in Packers history. As seen in the first chart, Bart Starr has the best passer rating. Starr also had a 7.0 TD percentage — also the best in NFL history.
But one thing Starr didn’t do is run.
Rodgers is one of 14 quarterbacks who have rushed for 200 or more yards in the playoffs.
|Player
|G
|Yds
|Avg
|Steve Young
|22
|594
|6.2
|Colin Kaepernick
|6
|507
|9.9
|John Elway
|22
|461
|4.9
|Roger Staubach
|20
|432
|4.9
|Donovan McNabb
|16
|422
|5.9
|Steve McNair
|10
|355
|6.5
|Russell Wilson
|12
|354
|5.9
|Joe Montana
|23
|314
|5.0
|Otto Graham
|7
|292
|5.3
|Terry Bradshaw
|19
|274
|5.3
|Aaron Rodgers
|19
|274
|6.0
|Randall Cunningham
|12
|273
|5.6
|Michael Vick
|6
|271
|7.3
|Ben Roethlisberger
|20
|230
|3.2
|Cam Newton
|6
|221
|4.0
|Alex Smith
|6
|207
|6.7
Of course, to become truly the best, Rodgers will not only have to increase his stats but also claim another Super Bowl title. Only 12 quarterbacks have won multiple Super Bowls, including, of course, Starr twice.
