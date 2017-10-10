A year after converted wide receiver Ty Montgomery stepped in to stabilize their depleted backfield, the Green Bay Packers are building some major depth at the position.

Rookie Aaron Jones became the third player to start at running back for the Packers this season on Sunday, joining Montgomery (now injured) and fellow rookie Jamaal Williams.

The second running back selected by the Packers over the summer, Jones fell to the fifth round after rushing for over 4,000 yards in four seasons at UTEP.

Some of that big-play ability seems to have translated to the NFL.

Jones impressed against the Dallas Cowboys, carrying the ball 19 times for 125 yards and a touchdown, while averaging a whopping 6.58 yards per attempt.

Jones is just the third Packers rookie to rush for 100 yards in almost a decade, joining Eddie Lacy and Jonathan Franklin.

His 125-yard performance against the Cowboys was the eighth-best rookie rushing effort in Packers history.

Player Date Opp Att Yards Y/A TD Samkon Gado 12/11/05 Lions 29 171 5.90 1 Ryan Grant 9/12/97 Raiders 29 156 5.38 1 Eddie Lacy 11/4/13 Bears 22 150 6.82 1 John Brockington 11/14/71 at Vikings 23 149 6.48 0 John Brockington 11/7/71 at Bears 30 142 4.73 1 Eddie Lacy 12/15/13 at Cowboys 21 141 6.71 1 Jim Taylor 12/7/58 at 49ers 22 137 6.23 0 Aaron Jones 10/8/17 at Cowboys 19 125 6.58 1 John Brockington 10/3/71 Bengals 19 120 6.32 0 Eddie Lacy 10/13/13 at Ravens 23 120 5.22 0

It’s no guarantee of future success — for every Lacy there is at least one Samkon Gado, who washed out after a few years in the league — but few Packers running backs have figured things out as quickly as Jones has.

Jones is the seventh Packers rookie to post a 100-yard performance in his first four games — again, there’s Gado — but Lacy and three-time Pro Bowl back John Brockington are on the list as well.

Player Date Opp Att Yds Y/A TD Aaron Jones 8/10/17 at Cowboys 19 125 6.58 1 John Brockington 10/3/71 Bengals 19 120 6.32 0 Eddie Lacy 10/13/13 at Ravens 23 120 5.22 0 Steve Atkins 9/9/79 Saints 12 110 9.17 1 Johnathan Franklin 9/22/13 at Bengals 13 103 7.92 1 Samkon Gado 13/11/05 at Falcons 25 103 4.12 2 Kevin Willhite 10/18/87 Eagles 16 100 6.25 0

*Jones played in Week 2 and Week 3, but didn’t touch the ball.

And while Jones is unlikely to sideline Montgomery and Williams entirely anytime soon — the Packers haven’t given one running back at least 15 touches in more than two consecutive games since Eddie Lacy’s rookie season — his performance against the Cowboys should secure the rookie a share of the backfield going forward.