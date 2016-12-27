StaTuesday: Is Nelson best WR in Packers history?

Is Jordy Nelson the best wide receiver in Green Bay Packers history?

When all is said and done he might be, but for now he can be satisfied being among the elite receivers the franchise has ever had.

Nelson recorded the 25th 100-plus-yard receiving game of his career, compiling 154 yards — his fourth-highest-single game total — on nine receptions with two touchdowns.

The latest stellar outing for Nelson moved him up Green Bay’s all-time leaderboards. Donald Driver has the most catches and yards in franchise history but Nelson passed Driver on the Packers’ all-time list for receiving touchdowns — and he’s pretty close to being No. 2.

Player Years Games Touchdowns Don Hutson 1934-45 116 99 Sterling Sharpe 1988-94 112 65 Jordy Nelson 2008-16 120 63 Donald Driver 1999-2012 205 61 Antonio Freeman 1995-2003 116 57

In that game against Minnesota, Nelson also passed Hall of Famer Don Hutson for career receptions as a Packer (side note: Hutson’s ratio of TDs to catches is incredible) and next season could see him vault into second on that list.

Player Years Games Receptions Donald Driver 1999-2012 205 743 Sterling Sharpe 1988-94 112 595 James Lofton 1978-86 136 530 Jordy Nelson 2008-16 120 491 Don Hutson 1934-45 116 488

Earlier this year, Nelson passed Boyd Dowler for fifth place on the Packers’ all-time receiving yards list. With another typical season, Nelson should be No. 3 by the end of 2017. The top spot certainly isn’t out of the question.

Player Years Games Yards Donald Driver 1999-2012 205 10137 James Lofton 1978-86 136 9656 Sterling Sharpe 1988-94 112 8134 Don Hutson 1934-45 116 7991 Jordy Nelson 2008-16 120 7300

As mentioned, Nelson had two touchdowns against the Vikings. That marked the 13th time he had a multiple-touchdown game, tying Antonio Freeman for most 2-plus TD games in Packers history.

Player Years 2-plus TD Games Jordy Nelson 2010-16 13 Antonio Freeman 1995-2003 13 Sterling Sharpe 1988-94 12 Max McGee 1954-67 11 Randall Cobb 2011-16 7 Paul Coffman 1978-85 7 Billy Howton 1952-58 7

Oh, and about those 100-yard receiving games . . . yeah, he’s nearing that Packers record, too.

Player Years 100-yard Games James Lofton 1978-86 32 Sterling Sharpe 1988-94 29 Jordy Nelson 2010-16 25 Greg Jennings 2006-12 23 Donald Driver 2002-09 22

If that isn’t enough for you, Nelson, who now has 14 TDs, has three seasons with at least 13 touchdown catches, tying Lance Alworth, Cris Carter and Marvin Harrison for fourth-most in NFL history. Only Randy Moss (6), Terrell Owens (7) and Jerry Rice (8) have more.

Yeah, Nelson is one already of the best receivers in Green Bay history.

Statistics courtesy pro-football-reference.com and StatMuse

Dave Heller is the author of the upcoming book Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow as well as Facing Ted Williams Players from the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns