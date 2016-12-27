StaTuesday: Is Nelson best WR in Packers history?
Is Jordy Nelson the best wide receiver in Green Bay Packers history?
When all is said and done he might be, but for now he can be satisfied being among the elite receivers the franchise has ever had.
Nelson recorded the 25th 100-plus-yard receiving game of his career, compiling 154 yards — his fourth-highest-single game total — on nine receptions with two touchdowns.
The latest stellar outing for Nelson moved him up Green Bay’s all-time leaderboards. Donald Driver has the most catches and yards in franchise history but Nelson passed Driver on the Packers’ all-time list for receiving touchdowns — and he’s pretty close to being No. 2.
|Player
|Years
|Games
|Touchdowns
|Don Hutson
|1934-45
|116
|99
|Sterling Sharpe
|1988-94
|112
|65
|Jordy Nelson
|2008-16
|120
|63
|Donald Driver
|1999-2012
|205
|61
|Antonio Freeman
|1995-2003
|116
|57
In that game against Minnesota, Nelson also passed Hall of Famer Don Hutson for career receptions as a Packer (side note: Hutson’s ratio of TDs to catches is incredible) and next season could see him vault into second on that list.
|Player
|Years
|Games
|Receptions
|Donald Driver
|1999-2012
|205
|743
|Sterling Sharpe
|1988-94
|112
|595
|James Lofton
|1978-86
|136
|530
|Jordy Nelson
|2008-16
|120
|491
|Don Hutson
|1934-45
|116
|488
Earlier this year, Nelson passed Boyd Dowler for fifth place on the Packers’ all-time receiving yards list. With another typical season, Nelson should be No. 3 by the end of 2017. The top spot certainly isn’t out of the question.
|Player
|Years
|Games
|Yards
|Donald Driver
|1999-2012
|205
|10137
|James Lofton
|1978-86
|136
|9656
|Sterling Sharpe
|1988-94
|112
|8134
|Don Hutson
|1934-45
|116
|7991
|Jordy Nelson
|2008-16
|120
|7300
As mentioned, Nelson had two touchdowns against the Vikings. That marked the 13th time he had a multiple-touchdown game, tying Antonio Freeman for most 2-plus TD games in Packers history.
|Player
|Years
|2-plus TD Games
|Jordy Nelson
|2010-16
|13
|Antonio Freeman
|1995-2003
|13
|Sterling Sharpe
|1988-94
|12
|Max McGee
|1954-67
|11
|Randall Cobb
|2011-16
|7
|Paul Coffman
|1978-85
|7
|Billy Howton
|1952-58
|7
Oh, and about those 100-yard receiving games . . . yeah, he’s nearing that Packers record, too.
|Player
|Years
|100-yard Games
|James Lofton
|1978-86
|32
|Sterling Sharpe
|1988-94
|29
|Jordy Nelson
|2010-16
|25
|Greg Jennings
|2006-12
|23
|Donald Driver
|2002-09
|22
If that isn’t enough for you, Nelson, who now has 14 TDs, has three seasons with at least 13 touchdown catches, tying Lance Alworth, Cris Carter and Marvin Harrison for fourth-most in NFL history. Only Randy Moss (6), Terrell Owens (7) and Jerry Rice (8) have more.
Yeah, Nelson is one already of the best receivers in Green Bay history.
Statistics courtesy pro-football-reference.com and StatMuse
Dave Heller is the author of the upcoming book Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow as well as Facing Ted Williams Players from the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns