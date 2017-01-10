StaTuesday: Giannis could become first Bucks All-Star player since 2004

If last week’s fan vote totals are any indication, Giannis Antetkounmpo is headed to his first NBA All-Star Game and could a place in the starting lineup certainly isn’t out of the question.

(Note that the fans count for 50 percent of the selection process for starters, but Antetokounmpo sure has been getting a lot of deserved attention lately so don’t color us surprised when he’s tabbed one of the East’s starting five.)

Antetokounmpo (and possibly Jabari Parker, who could be tabbed in a reserve role) would be the first Milwaukee Bucks representative at an All-Star Game since Michael Redd in 2004.

He also could be the Bucks’ first starter since Sidney Moncrief in 1986 and the first voted in since Moncrief in 1984. In ’86, Moncrief received the third-most votes at guard in the East and was thus made a starter when leading vote-getter Michael Jordan couldn’t play due to an injury.

Moncrief is the only Bucks player to start in an All-Star Game for the Eastern Conference. Every other Milwaukee player who has started — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bob Dandridge, Marques Johnson and Brian Winters — all did so when the Bucks were in the Western Conference.

Antetokounmpo undoubtedly will also receive the most votes for any Milwaukee Bucks player. When Moncrief was voted a starter in 1984, he received 574,926 votes. Giannis had over 500,000 with over a week of voting remaining. (Johnson had 158,253 votes in 1980 — which led all Western Conference forwards.)

But can Antetokounmpo (or Parker) break any Bucks All-Star Game records?

Moncrief is the only Milwaukee player to score 20 points — he had exactly 20 in 1983. Only two players have reached double-digits in rebounds: Abdul-Jabbar (three times, with a high of 14 in 1971) and Vin Baker (12 in 1997). The high for assists? Abdul-Jabbar with six in 1974.

Voting for this year’s All-Star Game ends Jan.16 with starters announced Jan. 19. Reserve players will be announced Jan. 26.

Here’s a list of every Bucks player who was named to an All-Star team. Note that Abdul-Jabbar missed the 1973 game to be a pallbearer in the funerals of several friends.

PLAYER YEAR PTS REB AST Jon McGlocklin 1969 2 1 0 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 1970 10 11 4 Flynn Robinson 1970 6 1 2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar* 1971 19 14 1 Oscar Robertson 1971 5 2 2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar* 1972 12 7 2 Oscar Robertson 1972 11 3 3 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 1973 DNP Bob Dandridge 1973 4 3 0 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar* 1974 14 8 6 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar* 1975 7 10 3 Bob Dandridge 1975 4 2 1 Jim Price 1975 8 2 0 Bob Dandridge* 1976 10 6 0 Brian Winters* 1976 2 2 1 Brian Winters 1978 8 4 1 Marques Johnson* 1979 10 6 2 Marques Johnson* 1980 4 4 1 Marques Johnson 1981 7 4 2 Bob Lanier 1982 8 3 0 Sidney Moncrief 1982 6 4 1 Marques Johnson 1983 7 2 2 Sidney Moncrief 1983 20 5 4 Sidney Moncrief* 1984 8 5 2 Terry Cummings 1985 17 7 0 Sidney Moncrief 1985 8 5 4 Sidney Moncrief* 1986 16 3 1 Terry Cummings 1989 10 5 1 Ricky Pierce 1991 9 2 2 Alvin Robertson 1991 6 2 0 Vin Baker 1995 2 2 0 Vin Baker 1996 6 2 2 Vin Baker 1997 19 12 1 Ray Allen 2000 14 1 2 Glenn Robinson 2000 10 6 0 Ray Allen 2001 15 3 2 Glenn Robinson 2001 8 4 1 Ray Allen 2002 15 3 5 Michael Redd 2004 13 3 2

Dave Heller is the author of the upcoming book Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow as well as Facing Ted Williams Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns