Preview: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

MILWAUKEE — All week long, as the Milwaukee Brewers navigated through a season-high five-game losing streak, they insisted that all it would take is one moment, one game to turn things around.

They got it Saturday in the form of a near-no-hitter from Chase Anderson that stopped the skid. Now, they’ll try to start another winning streak Sunday when Jimmy Nelson faces Patrick Corbin and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Miller Park.

“I was thinking about that before the game — let’s have one big performance from somebody that gets it done for you and snaps you out of it,” manager Craig Counsell said.

Their victory, coupled with the Cubs’ 5-0 loss to the Dodgers Saturday night, moved Milwaukee back into first place in the National League Central.

Counsell hinted Saturday that his lineup might look a little different Sunday as he has considered dropping slumping second baseman Jonathan Villar out of the leadoff spot.

Villar batted .285 and stole 62 bases a year ago, but has flirted with the Mendoza line all season while striking out 60 times.

“We’re not at the start of the season anymore,” Counsell said. “We’re past the start of the season. He hasn’t gotten on track, certainly to the level he was at last year.

“He’s still going to be in there. If anything, I’m kind of throwing around in my mind maybe moving him down in the lineup for a little stretch here and see if we can get him going in a different place in the lineup.”

Nelson had been having a good month, posting a 1-0 record and 1.15 ERA in three starts before he gave up four runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

He got in trouble early, allowing a pair of runs in the second inning then gave up a two-run homer to Kendrys Morales in the fifth.

“All day I just kind of got in too deep of counts, too many hitters’ counts,” Nelson said. “That was basically it. Get in pitchers’ counts, good things happen. Hitters’ counts, you got to make some really good pitches.”

He’ll be making his fifth career start against Arizona. In the four previous meetings, Nelson is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA.

Corbin, meanwhile, has gone 2-3 with a 3.60 ERA in six career appearances (five starts) against the Brewers and has a 1-1 mark and 4.76 ERA in three outings at Miller Park, including two starts.

He comes into the game on a high note, having cleared the sixth inning in each of his last three starts with victories in his last two decisions to even his record at 4-4 on the season.

Corbin held the White Sox to three runs on eight hits his last time out, striking out five with just one walk in six innings of work.

Arizona had won six in a row before the Saturday loss but manager Torey Lovullo was able to find reason for optimism despite nearly being no-hit.

“We always focus on the positive to get us ready for the next moment,” Lovullo said. “Nick (Ahmed) came up with a big base hit to stop the no-hitter and then we didn’t shut down. We made a little noise in the ninth inning and made them maneuver in their bullpen a little bit and get some of their backend guys up, so we’ll build on that and get ready for tomorrow.”

A victory over Milwaukee on Sunday would clinch the series for the Diamondbacks, who have won four of their last five overall with sweeps of the Mets and White Sox included in that stretch.