Preview: Brewers at Braves

ATLANTA — The winningest starters on their respective teams take the mound Sunday in the finale of the three-game series between the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers at SunTrust Park.

Milwaukee right-hander Zach Davies (7-4, 5.40 ERA) opposes Atlanta right-hander Julio Teheran (6-5, 4.76) in the final meeting of the season.

Atlanta has won the first two contests of the three-game set and leads the season series 4-1. The Braves will try to sweep a three-game series with the Brewers for the first time since April 2012.

Neither Davies nor Teheran pitched in the first series the clubs played at Miller Park at the end of April.

Davies is coming off a 7-3 loss to Pittsburgh in his most recent start Tuesday. He was tagged for seven runs on 10 hits, two of them home runs. He tied his career high for hits and runs allowed. Davies allowed six runs in the first inning to put the Brewers in a hole from which they could not emerge.

“I should be ready from pitch one,” Davies said after the loss. “I’m kind of over the mechanical, the sequencing, all those kinds of excuses. I think it’s just time to go out and compete.”

In four starts this month, Davies is 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA. The Brewers are 9-6 when Davies pitches.

Davies has faced the Braves only one time in his career. He received a no-decision against Atlanta on Aug. 8, 2016, at Miller Park, going seven innings and allowing three runs. The Brewers lost that game 4-3 in 12 innings.

Teheran probably deserved a better fate in his last outing, a 6-3 loss to San Francisco on Tuesday. Teheran pitched seven scoreless innings, but was betrayed by a long ball and some shaky defense — three errors — in the eighth that erased his opportunity to win. In 7 1/3 innings, Teheran allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits.

“Teheran was really dealing and that was just a weird inning,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “It was just so unfortunate, because he threw so good.”

In four June starts, Teheran is 2-1 with a 4.62 ERA, a number that is skewed by a fitful start June 4 which saw him give up seven runs in five innings against the Reds.

Teheran has made six previous starts against Milwaukee. He’s 2-2 with a 1.91 ERA and has 43 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings.

Atlanta has been without starting left fielder Matt Kemp in the first two games. Kemp is nursing a sore left hamstring that has been problematic all season. Danny Santana replaced him in the first game and Jace Peterson got the start in the second game.

Milwaukee second baseman Eric Sogard did not start Saturday after getting hit by a pitch Friday. He walked as a pinch hitter. Since being recalled on May 12, Sogard is hitting .360 with three homers and 14 RBIs. He was replaced Saturday by Hernan Perez.